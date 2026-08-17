CBSE Begins Phase-Wise Declaration Of Results Of Tier-II Recruitment Examination For KVS, NVS

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun declaring results for the Tier-II Recruitment Examination for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) in phases, with results now out as of Aug. 17, 2026.

The update follows an official press note shared by CBSE HQ on its social media handle on Monday, which had confirmed that the Tier-II results would be declared in phases starting mid-August.

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The note was issued specifically to address a wave of media reports and unverified rumours circulating the result timeline, with CBSE urging candidates to rely only on official information.

"Candidates are advised to refer only to official sources for verified information," CBSE said in the post.

The results for the following positions are being released on Monday:

PGT (Computer Science)

TGT (Computer Science)

Finance Officer

Stenographer Grade-I

The notice also stated that candidates for whom the preference of organisation/region between KVS and NVS is applicable under the required notification must submit their preference through the application portal.

Candidates shortlisted for the PGT Computer Science, TGT Computer Science and Finance Officer posts will be able to download their interview call letters from their application logins after the interview schedule is finalised in consultation with KVS or NVS.

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Candidates will get the EMRS Tier 2 recruitment results separately on the official EMRS/NESTS website once they are announced.

The results for the remaining posts are still being finalised and will be released in phases over the next few days. Candidates should keep checking the official CBSE, KVS and NVS websites for the latest information.

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