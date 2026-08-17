UGC-NET 2026: What Happens To 84 Other Subjects' Result As NTA To Re-Conduct Three Papers?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key, question papers and recorded response sheets for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their responses against the provisional answer key through the official UGC-NET portal.

The provisional answer key has been released for 84 subjects. Candidates can log into their accounts and view the answer key along with their recorded responses to assess their performance and identify any discrepancies.

ALSO READ: Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 17: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

To raise objections against the UGC-NET June 2026 provisional answer key, follow these steps on the official portal:

1. Visit the Official Website:

Go to the official portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Access the Challenge Portal:

Click on the link for the UGC-NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key / Answer Key Challenge.

3. Log Into Your Account:

Enter your login credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth or Password).

4. Review Your Responses:

View the provisional answer key alongside your recorded response sheet.

5. Select Questions to Challenge:

Choose the specific question(s) and option ID(s) you wish to object to.

6. Upload Supporting Documents:

Attach the necessary supporting evidence or documentation for your challenge.

7. Pay the Processing Fee:

Pay the non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per challenged question using a Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

8. Submit and Save Confirmation:

Review your submitted objections, complete the transaction, and download or print the confirmation page for your records.

NTA has also opened the window for candidates to challenge the provisional answer key. The objection window will remain open from August 16 to August 18, 2026, until 11:59 PM. Candidates who believe that an answer provided in the provisional key is incorrect can submit an objection online within the stipulated period.

Challenges will be considered only if they are submitted online within the prescribed deadline and accompanied by the required fee and supporting justification or documents. If a challenge is accepted after expert review, the applicable fee will be refunded, as per the stated process.

ALSO READ: UGC-NET June 2026: NTA To Re-Conduct English, Commerce, Sociology Papers — Check Dates

After evaluating the challenges submitted by candidates, NTA will prepare the final answer key. The final key will subsequently be used in the process of determining the UGC-NET June 2026 results.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.