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Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 17: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Oil prices rose on Friday after the US said its naval blockade of Iranian ports could continue "indefinitely", reigniting concerns over energy supplies through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 17: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today
Source: AI Generated

Brent crude prices were little changed on Monday, hovering near the $89-a-barrel mark, as geopolitical uncertainty continued to weigh on market sentiment. At last check, Brent crude futures were down 0.10% at $88.51 a barrel.

Oil prices rose on Friday after the US said its naval blockade of Iranian ports could continue “indefinitely”, reigniting concerns over energy supplies through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: India Opens Foreign Asset Tax Amnesty For Small Taxpayers; Deadline Dec 31

Brent futures, the international benchmark, gained 1.7% to settle at $88.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 1.4% to $82.40 a barrel.

For India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, a sustained rise in global oil prices could widen the import bill and add to inflationary pressures. Higher crude prices could also raise the possibility of further domestic fuel price revisions.

Petrol Prices On August 17

  • Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre 
  • Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.43/litre 
  • Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.12/litre
  • Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.75/litre
  • Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre
  • Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.93/litre

Diesel Prices On August 17

  • Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre 
  • Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.78/litre 
  • Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.78 litre 
  • Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.57/litre
  • Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre
  • Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.79/litre

What Moves Petrol, Diesel Prices?

Global crude prices remain the biggest determinant of retail fuel prices in India, but they are far from the only factor. 

Domestic petrol and diesel rates are also influenced by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution costs, as well as movements in the rupee against the US dollar.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel's Prepaid Plan Changes May Lift ARPU By Rs 4-12, Say Brokerages

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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