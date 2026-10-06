Navi Mumbai International Airport Adds TajSATS Flight Kitchen To Support Airline Growth

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) expands its airline network ahead of the Winter Schedule 2026–27, which runs from 25 October 2026 to 27 March 2027, its dedicated flight kitchen, operated by TajSATS, one of India's leading aviation catering companies, is ready to support the growing requirements of domestic and international carriers.

Located within the airport precinct, the facility currently serves more than 40 departing flights a day and can produce up to 7,500 meals daily. Its capacity can

Subhash Murikenchery, Chief Airport Officer, Navi Mumbai International Airport, said, "As NMIA expands its airline network, it is important that our supporting infrastructure grows with it. The TajSATS flight kitchen gives airlines the flexibility to meet rising demand and enhances the culinary experience for passengers."

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The facility combines scalable production infrastructure, modern refrigeration systems and streamlined processes to respond to changes in airline schedules and demand. Its location within the airport precinct also enables efficient meal delivery to departing aircraft.

For international carriers operating to and from India, the facility provides local meal-uplift capabilities, giving airlines an additional option to manage catering requirements closer to their point of departure. Approximately 40% of international carriers operating from India rely on back catering from their own flight kitchens. NMIA's inflight catering infrastructure has been developed to support this requirement, alongside the catering needs of domestic carriers.

Built for Scale

The TajSATS facility provides airlines with:

Production capacity of 7,500 meals a day, scalable to 15,000 meals. Catering support for domestic and international airlines. Local meal-uplift capabilities for international carriers. A strategic location within the airport precinct for efficient aircraft servicing. Catering for diverse dietary requirements, including special meals, allergen-sensitive menus and halal meals. Modern refrigeration and production systems to maintain quality and consistency.

Focus on Quality and Safety

The facility follows stringent food safety and quality requirements, including Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 22000 and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requirements.

Comprehensive quality-control processes cover food preparation, handling, storage and dispatch, helping ensure that meals delivered to airlines meet consistent standards of hygiene, freshness and quality.

TajSATS, which has more than four decades of experience in aviation catering, also operates the flight kitchen at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

With the flight kitchen already operational and designed to scale with demand, NMIA is equipped to support the next phase of airline connectivity and passenger growth.

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