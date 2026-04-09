Who Is Tanay Kothari? California CEO's Unconventional Hiring Method Goes Viral On Social Media

In a recruitment world fixated on credentials, refined CVs, and extensive experience, a straightforward message from an unknown 20-year-old broke through the clamour.

Tanay Kothari, a CEO based in California, shared on social media platform X how his company made what many would deem a bold move: hiring a young engineer with no experience whatsoever.

Amidst a sea of applications from highly qualified professionals, including senior engineers and scientists from leading global firms, this specific candidate caught attention for a distinct reason.

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we hired a 20-year-old engineer with no experience. it sounds insane. but it was one of the best decisions we made.



we get inbound from staff engineers at uber. principal scientists from meta. ten, twenty years of experience.



then this kid dm'd me on twitter. said he loved… pic.twitter.com/RtHCKt1VAr — Tanay Kothari (@tankots) April 8, 2026

They lack a significant tech background, an elite degree, or notable qualifications, but they are characterised solely by their intent, curiosity, and readiness to show up. What ensued was not only an atypical hiring choice but also a narrative that resonates with founders and professionals who are reevaluating what genuinely constitutes talent in today's rapidly evolving tech sector.

The interaction started after the young techie directly messaged Tanay Kothari on X. The techie said, "He loved Wispr Flow and wanted to work with us." Instead of disregarding it, Kothari replied with an immediate invitation to meet, encouraging the candidate to arrive within a few hours.

The young techie came in and, during a brief dialogue, showed keen thinking and enthusiasm, even without a traditional resume to support his claims.

Opting against a conventional hiring procedure, Kothari chose to assess capabilities in real time. He gave a project to the young techie; Kothari told him about a project that would normally take a day and a half.

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Kothari asked the techie if he wanted to start Monday, suggesting that he could start later. The young techie's response altered everything. The young techie replied, "I'll start now."

By the following morning, the young techie informed Kothari, saying, 'Tanay, I just pulled an all-nighter. It's done. "Thousands of lines of code written as a fully operational feature. It was not merely about speed, but also about execution, ownership, and initiative."

That instance transformed Kothari's hiring decision, turning what appeared to be a risk into one of the most fruitful choices.

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