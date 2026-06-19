International Yoga Day 2026: Check Date, Theme, Significance And More

International Yoga Day 2026 will be observed on June 21, marking the 12th annual celebration of the global event. Rooted in India's ancient traditions, yoga is emerging as a widely practised method for improving physical, mental and emotional well-being.

People around the world will participate in community yoga events on June 21 to promote health, fitness and inner peace. These gatherings encourage people of all ages to practise yoga together, spreading awareness about its benefits.

International Yoga Day 2026: Date

Every year, International Yoga Day is observed on June 21. In India, the main event to mark this day will be observed in Kolkata, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in attendance. Prominent international organisations such as the United Nations, Indian embassies and other cultural groups will also be organising yoga events.

International Yoga Day 2026 Theme

This year, the theme for International Yoga Day celebrations is “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”. This theme focuses on highlighting Yoga's potential in boosting resilience and independence in ageing adults. It also promotes the importance of holistic wellness as we age.

Speaking on the significance of the theme, Union Minister of State for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said: “The theme for this year holds immense relevance today. As life expectancy continues to rise, it is vital that we learn the art of ageing gracefully and healthily – a concept beautifully exemplified in India's ancient civilisation, where our sages and yogis sustained longevity and vibrant health through the power of yoga and spiritual discipline.”

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International Yoga Day History

The word “yoga” is derived from the Sanskrit root yuj. It means “to unite” or “to join,” symbolising harmony between mind and body, thought and action, and humans and nature. The world will be observing 12th annual yoga day celebrations this year.

The idea of International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014, paving the way for its global observance.

While proposing June 21 as International Yoga Day, PM Modi noted that it coincides with the summer solstice, the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. This date holds special cultural and spiritual significance in many traditions, which was a key factor considered while announcing it as International Yoga celebration day.

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International Yoga Day 2026 Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the 12th International Day of Yoga national celebrations at Kolkata's historic Red Road on June 21.

As per the PIB press release, the Ministry of Culture is hosting grand, nationwide events at 100 iconic heritage sites to commemorate the International Day of Yoga. Yoga sessions are scheduled across major monuments. Local spots participating in the initiative include the Elephanta Caves, while others across the country include Humayun's Tomb (Delhi), Khajuraho Group of Monuments (Madhya Pradesh), and Sun Temple (Konark).

The Ministry of Ayush is driving public participation through mass "Yoga Sangam" demonstrations. ‘Yoga Sangam' is designed to continue the tradition of mass yoga demonstrations while scaling it to an unprecedented level of reach and public participation.

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