SSC CGL 2026 Registration Ends Today At 11 PM; Check Direct Link Yo Apply, Fees, Correction Window & Exam Dates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the registration period for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2026 today, June 22, 2026, at 11 PM. This examination is held to fill approximately 12,256 positions across various ministries, departments, and government entities

Aspirants can apply online via the official SSC website until 11 PM today by visiting ssc.gov.in. Although the registration period ends today, candidates can still pay the online application fee until June 23, 2026. This recruitment initiative aims to address 12,256 openings within central government bodies.

SSC CGL 2026: Application Correction & Tentative Exam Dates

Candidates can pay the examination fee online until June 23, 2026 (11:00 pm). A separate “Window for Application Form Correction”, including correction of details with online payment if required, will be available from June 29 to July 1, 2026, again up to 11:00 pm.

The Tier-I computer-based examination is tentatively scheduled for August–September 2026, while the Tier-II computer-based examination is expected to be held in December 2026.

SSC CGL Exam 2026: Direct Link To Apply

Candidates can click on the following link to apply -> https://ssc.gov.in/home/apply

SSC CGL Exam 2026: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) if you are a new user. Returning users can access their accounts using their credentials.

Step 3: Click on the “Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) 2026” application link.

Step 4: Carefully fill in the necessary personal, educational, and contact information. Choose your preferred examination centres and any other required options.

Step 5: Upload a recent photograph and a scanned signature in the required format.

Step 6: Review the application form and verify all details before submitting.

Step 7: Pay the application fee using the available online payment methods, if necessary.

Step 8: Submit the application form.

Step 9: Download and keep the confirmation page for future reference.

Any discrepancies identified during verification may lead to the cancellation of candidature at a subsequent stage.

SSC CGL 2026 Post Details

As per notification issued by SSC here, following are the posts.

Pay Level Pay Scale S.No. Name of Post Ministry/Department/Office/Cadre Classification of Post Age Limit 8 ₹ 47600 to 151100 1 Assistant Audit Officer (Central Cadre) Indian Audit & Accounts Department under O/o Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) 18-30 years 8 ₹ 47600 to 151100 2 Assistant Audit Officer (State Cadre) Indian Audit & Accounts Department under O/o Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) 18-30 years 8 ₹ 47600 to 151100 3 Assistant Accounts Officer (State Cadre) Indian Audit & Accounts Department under O/o Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) 18-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 1 Assistant Section Officer Central Secretariat Service Group "B" 20-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 2 Assistant Section Officer Intelligence Bureau Group "B" 18-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 3 Assistant Section Officer Ministry of Railways Group "B" 20-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 4 Assistant Section Officer Ministry of External Affairs Group "B" 20-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 5 Assistant Section Officer AFHQ Group "B" 20-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 6 Assistant Section Officer Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Group "B" 18-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 7 Assistant Section Officer Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Group "B" 18-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 8 Inspector of Income Tax Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Group "B" 18-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 9 Inspector, (Central Excise) Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Group "B" 18-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 10 Inspector (Preventive Officer) Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Department of Revenue Group "B" 18-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 11 Inspector (Examiner) Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Department of Revenue Group "B" 18-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 12 Assistant Enforcement Officer Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Department of Revenue Group "B" 18-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 13 Sub Inspector Central Bureau of Investigation Group "B" 20-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 14 Inspector Posts Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications Group "B" 18-30 years 7 ₹ 44900 to 142400 15 Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance Group "B" 18-30 years 6 ₹ 35400 to 112400 1 Assistant/Assistant Section Officer Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Group "B" 18-30 years 6 ₹ 35400 to 112400 2 Executive Assistant Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Group "B" 18-30 years 6 ₹ 35400 to 112400 3 Research Assistant National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Group "B" 18-30 years 6 ₹ 35400 to 112400 4 Divisional Accountant Offices under C&AG Group "B" 18-30 years 6 ₹ 35400 to 112400 5 Sub Inspector National Investigation Agency (NIA) Group "B" 18-30 years 6 ₹ 35400 to 112400 6 Sub-Inspector/Junior Intelligence Officer Narcotics Control Bureau (MHA) Group "B" 18-30 years 6 ₹ 35400 to 112400 7 Junior Statistical Officer Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. Group "B" 18-32 years 6 ₹ 35400 to 112400 8 Statistical Investigator Grade-II Ministry of Home Affairs Group "B" 18-30 years 6 ₹ 35400 to 112400 9 Office Superintendent Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Group "B" 18-30 years

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