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SSC CGL 2026 Registration Ends Today At 11 PM; Check Direct Link Yo Apply, Fees, Correction Window & Exam Dates

Aspirants can apply online via the official SSC website until 11 PM today by visiting ssc.gov.in. Although the registration period ends today, candidates can still remit the online application fee until June 23, 2026.

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SSC CGL 2026 Registration Ends Today At 11 PM; Check Direct Link Yo Apply, Fees, Correction Window & Exam Dates
SSC CGL 2026 examination registration ends today
ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the registration period for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2026 today, June 22, 2026, at 11 PM. This examination is held to fill approximately 12,256 positions across various ministries, departments, and government entities

Aspirants can apply online via the official SSC website until 11 PM today by visiting ssc.gov.in. Although the registration period ends today, candidates can still pay the online application fee until June 23, 2026. This recruitment initiative aims to address 12,256 openings within central government bodies.

SSC CGL 2026: Application Correction & Tentative Exam Dates

Candidates can pay the examination fee online until June 23, 2026 (11:00 pm). A separate “Window for Application Form Correction”, including correction of details with online payment if required, will be available from June 29 to July 1, 2026, again up to 11:00 pm.

The Tier-I computer-based examination is tentatively scheduled for August–September 2026, while the Tier-II computer-based examination is expected to be held in December 2026.

SSC CGL Exam 2026: Direct Link To Apply

Candidates can click on the following link to apply -> https://ssc.gov.in/home/apply

SSC CGL Exam 2026: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) if you are a new user. Returning users can access their accounts using their credentials.

Step 3: Click on the “Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) 2026” application link.

Step 4: Carefully fill in the necessary personal, educational, and contact information. Choose your preferred examination centres and any other required options.

Step 5: Upload a recent photograph and a scanned signature in the required format.

Step 6: Review the application form and verify all details before submitting.

Step 7: Pay the application fee using the available online payment methods, if necessary.

Step 8: Submit the application form.

Step 9: Download and keep the confirmation page for future reference.

Any discrepancies identified during verification may lead to the cancellation of candidature at a subsequent stage.

SSC CGL 2026 Post Details

As per notification issued by SSC here, following are the posts.

Pay LevelPay ScaleS.No.Name of PostMinistry/Department/Office/CadreClassification of PostAge Limit
8₹ 47600 to 1511001Assistant Audit Officer (Central Cadre)Indian Audit & Accounts Department under O/o Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG)Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)18-30 years
8₹ 47600 to 1511002Assistant Audit Officer (State Cadre)Indian Audit & Accounts Department under O/o Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG)Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)18-30 years
8₹ 47600 to 1511003Assistant Accounts Officer (State Cadre)Indian Audit & Accounts Department under O/o Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG)Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)18-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 1424001Assistant Section OfficerCentral Secretariat ServiceGroup "B"20-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 1424002Assistant Section OfficerIntelligence BureauGroup "B"18-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 1424003Assistant Section OfficerMinistry of RailwaysGroup "B"20-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 1424004Assistant Section OfficerMinistry of External AffairsGroup "B"20-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 1424005Assistant Section OfficerAFHQGroup "B"20-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 1424006Assistant Section OfficerMinistry of Electronics and Information TechnologyGroup "B"18-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 1424007Assistant Section OfficerOther Ministries/ Departments/ OrganizationsGroup "B"18-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 1424008Inspector of Income TaxCentral Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)Group "B"18-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 1424009Inspector, (Central Excise)Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)Group "B"18-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 14240010Inspector (Preventive Officer)Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Department of RevenueGroup "B"18-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 14240011Inspector (Examiner)Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Department of RevenueGroup "B"18-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 14240012Assistant Enforcement OfficerDirectorate of Enforcement (ED), Department of RevenueGroup "B"18-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 14240013Sub InspectorCentral Bureau of InvestigationGroup "B"20-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 14240014Inspector PostsDepartment of Posts, Ministry of CommunicationsGroup "B"18-30 years
7₹ 44900 to 14240015InspectorCentral Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of FinanceGroup "B"18-30 years
6₹ 35400 to 1124001Assistant/Assistant Section OfficerOther Ministries/ Departments/ OrganizationsGroup "B"18-30 years
6₹ 35400 to 1124002Executive AssistantCentral Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)Group "B"18-30 years
6₹ 35400 to 1124003Research AssistantNational Human Rights Commission (NHRC)Group "B"18-30 years
6₹ 35400 to 1124004Divisional AccountantOffices under C&AGGroup "B"18-30 years
6₹ 35400 to 1124005Sub InspectorNational Investigation Agency (NIA)Group "B"18-30 years
6₹ 35400 to 1124006Sub-Inspector/Junior Intelligence OfficerNarcotics Control Bureau (MHA)Group "B"18-30 years
6₹ 35400 to 1124007Junior Statistical OfficerMinistry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.Group "B"18-32 years
6₹ 35400 to 1124008Statistical Investigator Grade-IIMinistry of Home AffairsGroup "B"18-30 years
6₹ 35400 to 1124009Office SuperintendentCentral Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)Group "B"18-30 years

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