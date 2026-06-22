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Argentina vs Austria Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Messi In Action In FIFA World Cup Match?

The Argentina national football team vs Austria national football team match will get underway at 10:30 p.m. IST and can be watched on the Unite8 Sports television channels, and ZEE5 app and website.

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Argentina vs Austria Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Messi In Action In FIFA World Cup Match?
Lionel Messi will be looking to take Argentina to the knock-out stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Image: FIFA/X

Argentina face Austria in their next Group J fixture of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday. 

The defending champions began their campaign in style as Lionel Messi rolled back the years with a stunning hat-trick as Argentina beat Algeria 3-0. The 38-year-old captain equalled Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals and the oldest to score a World Cup hat-trick while earning his 200th international cap.

Austria made a winning return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence, defeating debutants Jordan 3-1. A win for either side will help them seal a place in the Round of 32. 

Match Time, Venue

The match will start at 10:30 p.m Indian Standard Time. It will be played at the Dallas Stadium.

Referee 

Amin Mohamed Omar will be the referee for this game. 

Head-to-Head 

  • Matches Played: 3
  • Argentina wins: 1
  • Austria wins: 1
  • Draws: 1

Form Guide

  • Argentina: W-W-W-W-W
  • Austria: W-W-W-W-D

Argentina Squad

  • Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso
  • Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina
  • Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco
  • Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

Possible Starting 11: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Giuliano Simeone, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi.

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Austria Squad 

  • Goalkeepers: Patrick Pentz, Alexander Schlager, Florian Wiegele 
  • Defenders: David Affengruber, David Alaba, Kevin Danso, Marco Friedl, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, Alexander Prass, Michael Svoboda 
  • Midfielders: Christoph Baumgartner, Carney Chukwuemeka, Florian Grillitsch, Konrad Laimer , Marcel Sabitzer, Xaver Schlager, Romano Schmid, Alessandro Schopf, Nicolas Seiwald, Paul Wanner, Patrick Wimmer
  • Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic 

Possible Starting 11: Patrick Pentz; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, PatrickWimmer; Marko Arnautovic.

Coach: Ralf  Rangnick

Players to Watch

  • Lionel Messi (Argentina): Lionel Messi stamped his authority on the World Cup with a hat-trick that saw him draw level with former German international Miroslav Klose for most goals scored in the history of the tournament. The forward will be hungry for more goals and take Argentina to the knock-out stage of the World Cup. 
  • Marko Arnautovic (Austria): Marko Arnautovic scored a crucial goal for Austria against Jordan. The center forward was in sublime form in Austria's World Cup qualifying campaign which saw him net eight goals in seven matches. He will again be the key for Austria as they will look to break open Argentina's defence. 

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: The Story Behind The Pink Boots Dominating The Pitch

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Standings: Check Groups G, H Points Table As Spain, Egypt Win; Cabo Verde Hold Uruguay

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