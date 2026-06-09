In a world where many people are okay with “good enough”, Dhirubhai Ambani's words push us to expect more from ourselves in how we think, what we aim for, how strongly we stay committed, and how much effort we are willing to put in. This quote reads like a simple rulebook for anyone who wants to grow beyond average and build something meaningful.

Quote Of The Day By Dhirubhai Ambani: “Our dreams have to be bigger. Our ambitions higher. Our commitment deeper. And our efforts greater.”

What Does This Quote Mean?

This quote is built like a staircase: each line takes you one step higher.

“Our dreams have to be bigger”

This is about how you think. Small, safe dreams keep you where you are. Bigger dreams force you to imagine a life beyond your present limits – a better college, a stronger career, a larger impact, a more confident version of yourself.

“Our ambitions higher”

A dream is just a picture in your mind. Ambition is the decision to chase that picture. Higher ambition means you do not settle for the minimum. You choose goals that stretch you instead of goals you can achieve without much effort.

“Our commitment deeper”

Commitment is what remains when the excitement is gone. Deeper commitment means you keep going on days when you are tired, bored, or discouraged. You do not quit at the first sign of difficulty or delay.

“Our efforts greater”

This is the reality check. Big dreams and big talk mean nothing without big effort. Greater effort is about showing up consistently, working harder and smarter than most people, and doing the unglamorous, repeated work that results need.

Taken together, the quote says: if you want an extraordinary life, you must upgrade your dreams, ambition, commitment, and effort, not just one of them.

Why Does This Quote Resonate Today?

We live in a time of competition, distractions, and constant comparison. Many people want fast growth, quick promotions, and instant success, but daily habits often stay average. There is a gap between what people say they want and what they actually do.

This quote directly addresses that gap. It reminds you that real change begins with you raising your own standards. Instead of blaming the system, luck, or others, it asks: Are your dreams big enough? Are your goals bold enough? Is your commitment strong? Is your effort truly at 100%?

It also matches the mood of a young, ambitious India that wants to stand tall globally. It encourages people not to think small about their potential, no matter where they start.

How Can You Implement This Quote?

Choose your focus area: It could be studies, a competitive exam, your job, a side business, fitness, or a creative skill.

Make your dream bigger: Move from “just pass”, “just survive” or “just keep this job” to a clearer, higher dream: top grades, a better role, a strong portfolio, a new venture, or a healthier body.

Raise your ambition with clear goals: Turn that dream into specific targets with timelines: a score, a rank, a promotion, a savings goal, a launch date. Vague wishes become real when you put numbers and dates on them.

Deepen your commitment with routine: Decide what you will do daily or weekly for that goal: hours of study, practice sessions, workouts, or focused work blocks. Follow this routine even when you don't “feel like it”.

About Dhirubhai Ambani

Dhirubhai Ambani (1932–2002) was the founder of Reliance Industries, one of India's largest and most influential business groups. He started life in modest circumstances, worked abroad in his early years, and then returned to India to build a trading and textile business that eventually grew into a huge conglomerate spanning textiles, petrochemicals, energy, telecom, and retail.

His journey from a small-town background to the top of Indian business makes this quote feel real, not theoretical. He lived what he preached: he dreamed big, aimed high, stayed deeply committed, and worked tirelessly. That is why his words continue to inspire students, professionals, and entrepreneurs who want to rise above their starting point.

Thinking about your own life right now, which of the four do you feel is the weakest for you at this moment your dream, your ambition, your commitment, or your effort and what is one small change you could make this week to improve it?

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