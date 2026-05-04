Prophecy Fulfilled? Jofra Archer's Eerie 2015 Tweet Trends As Vijay Conquers Tamil Nadu

As actor-turned-politician Vijay emerged as the front-runner to establish a new government in Tamil Nadu with his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), an old post of Jofra Archer on X (then Twitter) from more than 10 years ago has gone viral.

Jofra's past posts on X frequently creates online sensation due to its prophetic nature, and for the same reason, a few of his earlier posts that are relevant to current affairs have gone viral.

A decade ago, on April 25, 2015, Archer wrote, "Vijay wtf."

Vijay wtf — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 25, 2015

Archer, who has shown himself to be an important member of the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are fighting for a playoff berth, and is a candidate for the season's Purple Cap, has grabbed 15 wickets in 10 games while playing in the IPL.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results: MGR 2.0? Three Reasons Behind Vijay-Led TVK's Blockbuster Electoral Debut

Meanwhile, before jumping into the fray, Vijay, through his fan groups, which actively took part in social welfare programs in the southern state, maintained a strong grassroots presence for many years.

From organising relief operations during natural disasters to supporting educational initiatives, these fan networks gradually evolved into a structured basis that could be politically mobilised.

Years ago, rumours regarding Vijay's political career started to circulate because of the themes of social justice, corruption, and governance in his films and public statements. In 2024, Vijay formally declared TVK to replace DMK and AIADMK.

TVK portrayed itself as a youth-driven, reform-oriented party that placed a high priority on welfare programs, employment opportunities, and open governance.

The vision came into life today as his party, TVK, is set to win over 100 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly, to form the next government after defeating the ruling DMK party and its "Dravidian duopoly" with AIADMK. Suffering a huge defeat in the assembly election, Tamil Nadu's "mighty Dravidian" political system has been dislodged.

Get all the latest updates on the Tamil Nadu elections here.

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