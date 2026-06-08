Philippines Earthquake: Shocking Videos Capture Destruction, Screams; Crowds Flee As Buildings Collapse

Viral videos circulating on social media captured the shocking impact of a massive earthquake in Philippines as terrified residents ran for safety as several buildings collapsed, and screams fill the air.

The dramatic footage offers a glimpse into the chaos following strong earthquake. Authorities are assessing the extent of damage and potential casualties.

Meanwhile, Tsunami warnings were issued across parts of the Philippines and neighbouring Indonesia.

ALSO READ: Earthquake Today: 8.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Philippines, Tsunami Warnings Issued

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of about 10 kilometers. The agency initially estimated the quake at magnitude 8.2 before revising it to 7.8. The United States Tsunami Warning System also warned of possible tsunami waves following strong tremors.

In Sarangani province, Alabel town police chief Benjie Ancheta told Reuters that the local police station suffered minor cracks during the shaking. He described it as the strongest earthquake the area had experienced in recent years.

Local radio station DZBB reported falling furniture and damage to televisions and household appliances in General Santos City, located near the epicentre.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said that the authorities were working quickly to coordinate disaster response efforts and monitor the situation.

The Philippines and Indonesia experience hundreds of quakes each year and sit on tectonically complex parts of the "Pacific Ring of Fire", ​a seismically active belt stretching from South America to the Russian Far East.

Visuals shared by locals on X and other platforms showed people frantically running for safety after the quake.

In one video, students were rushed to safety as a school suffered severe damages following the massive earthquake.

Another video circulating online showed the collapse of a Jollibee building in General Santos, Philippines. Authorities have not yet confirmed any casualties as damage assessments continue.

Another viral video captured people watching in horror as a another building collapsed following the quake.

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