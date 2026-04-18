Ola Electric Unveils 'Ola Sona Weekend' With Benefits Worth Upto Rs 50,000 For Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, will be observed worldwide on April 19. To mark the auspicious occasion, Ola Electric has announced its ‘Ola Sona Weekend.' The limited-period offers benefits worth up to Rs 50,000 across its electric vehicle portfolio on April 18 and 19, 2026.

This offer includes special pricing on select models (Roadster X+), credit card cashback, extended warranties, and a chance to win a limited-edition scooter featuring real 24-karat gold-plated elements.

‘Ola Sona Weekend is both aspirational and disruptive'

An Ola Electric spokesperson said in a press release, “Akshaya Tritiya is a celebration of prosperity and new beginnings, and Ola Sona Weekend captures that spirit with an offering that is both aspirational and disruptive. From benefits worth up to Rs 50,000, to the chance to own the limited-edition Ola Sona, the offers reflect our commitment to redefine electric mobility through innovation, premium experiences, and unmatched customer value.”

“The strong demand momentum we are witnessing is a clear reflection of customer confidence in our technology, scale, and vertically integrated EV platform,” he added.

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Exclusive Akshaya Tritiya Offers

As part of the festive campaign, customers can avail total benefits of up to Rs 50,000 during the two-day event. The company is also offering its Gen 3 S1 X (2kWh) and Roadster X (2.5 kWh) models at a starting price of Rs 49,999, making EV ownership more accessible for buyers.

Roadster X+ Price Reduction

The company also announced the extension of the purchase window for its 4680 Bharat Cell powered Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh. Due to manufacturing efficiencies at its Gigafactory and the integration of the 4680 Bharat Cell, the price has significantly reduced to Rs 1,39,999 from its previous price of Rs 1,89,999. This offer is available in limited units between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM on the promotional dates and includes an 8-year free extended warranty.

Limited Edition Gold Scooter

The limited-edition Ola S1 Pro Sona scooter is adorned with 24-karat gold-plated elements. This exclusive unit features a unique ‘Sona Mood', offering a premium riding experience through a gold-themed interface on the Ola app and a customised MoveOS dashboard. The dashboard enables riders to personalise ride modes and settings, creating a more bespoke and elevated journey.

Portfolio-Wide Savings

Beyond model-specific deals, Ola Electric is offering additional financial incentives, including discounts of up to Rs 40,000 across its portfolio. Customers can also avail cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on EMIs through select banking partners such as Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, IDFC, HSBC, HDFC, and Scapia Federal. Moreover, all purchases during the offer period will come with an 8-year extended warranty.

Expanding The EV Ecosystem

Alongside the festive offers, Ola Electric recently launched the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh. Priced at Rs 1,29,999, this new model is powered by its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell and leverages in-house cell technology to make long-range electric mobility more accessible to the mass market. This scooter marks another step in the company's efforts to scale high-performance EV technology in India.

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