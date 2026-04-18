'Fight For Women Has Been Stalled': PM Modi Attacks Opposition For Blocking Women's Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation, seeking forgiveness from women across the country while criticizing Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, after a bill to implement women's reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

"Every citizen of India is watching how dreams of our women have been crushed. Bill on reservation was aimed to give wings to our women power, without snatching anything from anyone," said Modi.

"For us, the nation's interest is paramount. But when some place party interest above national interest, then women and the country have to bear the consequences. This is what has happened this time as well. Due to the selfish politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and the Samajwadi Party, the women of the country have suffered," said Modi.

Seeking forgiveness from all women of the country, Modi said, "Fight for empowering India's women has been stalled due to selfish politics of opposition parties."

What happened in Parliament was not just desk thumping, but an attack on the dignity and self respect of women, said Modi, adding, "A woman may forget many things, but she never forgets her insult. The conduct of the Congress and its allies in Parliament will remain in the minds of women across the country. Whenever people see these leaders in their constituencies, they will remember that these are the same individuals who celebrated stopping women's reservation in Parliament."

Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

A two-thirds majority was required for the passage of the crucial bill but the ruling BJP-led alliance could not muster the numbers.

During polling on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday night, 298 members voted in its support, while 230 MPs voted against it.

Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

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