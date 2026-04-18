HDFC Bank's Bhavesh Zaveri Retires As Executive Director — 'Contributed Greatly In Leadership'

Bhavesh Zaveri retired from the position of Executive Director of HDFC Bank on Saturday, informed the bank in an exchange filing.

The bank also appreciated his long and devoted services of Zaveri to the bank throughout his tenure and wished him all the success in his future endeavours.

The 59-year old, had been a part of HDFC Bank for the past 28 years having joined the company in 1998 in the 'Operations Function'.

In 2000, he became the Business Head of Wholesale Banking Operations, and later in 2009, he was appointed as Group Head of Operations.

Zaveri also took on additional responsibilities of the Information Technology function in 2015. He served as Executive Director of the bank before his retirement on April 18.

"Zaveri was one of the key contributors to the growth of the Bank over the years and a thought leader in his domain contributing not only to the organization but to the banking industry," the filing said.

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HDFC Bank credited him with creating and delivering operations execution capability acrossits diversified product offerings oto the corporate, MSME, Retail Assets, liabilities, transaction services for payments and cash management, trade finance, Treasury, ATM operations and administration, saying he did so in a "flawless" capacity.

It also stated that Zaveri had been "instrumental" in delivering the bank's "deep geography strategy". This strategy was attiributed to its "formidable banking network" across India which facilitated financial inclusion and financial participation.

"His efforts were pioneering and helped the bank gain a competitive edge by enhancing its product and service offerings to customers in these markets," the release stated.

As head of technology, Zaveri significantly expanded the bank's digital presence and helped prepare it for the demands of a digital era, the company said. He was also credited as being instrumental in building the country's digital payments ecosystem as a key contributor to the creation of NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India).

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