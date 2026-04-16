Ola Electric To Aggressively Expand In Delhi As Bhavish Aggarwal Hails EV Policy

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday praised Delhi's draft EV policy mandating electric three-wheelers from 2027 and two-wheelers from 2028. He called it the start of phasing out (Internal Combustion Engine vehicles) ICE vehicles and boosting India's energy independence from oil imports while announcing Ola Electric's aggressive expansion in Delhi by increasing stores and service centers in response to the policy.

In a post on X, Aggarwal wrote, "The Delhi EV policy is the beginning of the end for ICE vehicles! And the start of our energy independence!" [sic]. He added that Ola Electric will "double down on Delhi and increase store and service center footprint" to meet expected demand.

The Delhi EV policy is the beginning of the end for ICE vehicles! And the start of our energy independence!@OlaElectric will double down on delhi and increase store and service center footprint 🫡 https://t.co/X9ZZwyf2W2 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 16, 2026

What's Delhi EV Policy?

The Delhi's draft Electric Vehicle Policy 2026, which was released on Saturday, emphasises building an environmentally sound battery recycling ecosystem by assigning clear responsibilities to the environment department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

The policy, released by the Delhi government, mandates strict compliance with the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, particularly focusing on Extended Producer Responsibility.

According to the draft, the environment department has been tasked with ensuring that original equipment manufacturers and other obligated entities adhere to these rules, including proper reporting and safe handling of used batteries.

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The department shall develop a transparent methodology to evaluate impacts on air pollution, enabling evidence-based assessment of the environmental outcomes and the policy's overall effectiveness, the draft read.

The policy also introduces a battery traceability system based on unique identifiers, aimed at tracking batteries throughout their lifecycle. This is expected to support refurbishment, enable second-life applications, and ensure responsible recycling at end-of-life stages.

Officials indicated that the combined approach, regulatory enforcement by the Environment Department and operational facilitation by the DPCC, is designed to create a closed-loop ecosystem for battery use and disposal, a critical component in scaling up electric vehicle adoption while mitigating environmental risks.

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