IPL 2026 Points Table: David Miller Redeems Himself With Last-Over Heroics, Helps DC Beat RCB

David Miller redeemed himself in style, smashing two sixes in the final over to steer Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their 2026 Indian Premier League clash on Saturday. Chasing 176, DC recovered from a shaky 18/3 thanks to KL Rahul's 57 in 34 balls and Tristan Stubbs' unbeaten 60, with Axar Patel contributing a handy 24 before retiring hurt.

Needing 45 off 25 balls at one stage, DC found their finishers in Stubbs and Miller (22* off 10), who sealed the chase with a ball to spare, helping the side snap a two-match losing streak and putting behind Miller's earlier failure against Gujarat Titans.

Earlier, RCB posted 175/8, riding on Phil Salt's well-made 63 after a steady 52-run opening stand with Virat Kohli (19). However, DC's bowlers kept chipping away, with Axar and Kuldeep Yadav claiming two wickets each to derail the middle order.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/26) had earlier rocked DC's top order with a fiery opening spell, but the visitors rebuilt smartly. Despite late attempts from Rajat Patidar and Tim David, RCB managed just 76 runs in the last 10 overs, falling short of a par total on a pitch that offered assistance to the bowlers.

The outcome of the thriller meant that DC climbed up on the IPL points table to take the fourth spot while RCB missed the chance to got on top and remained second behind Punjab Kings.

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Punjab Kings (PBKS) 5 4 1 8 1.067 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 6 4 2 8 1.171 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 4 1 8 0.889 Delhi Capitals (DC) 5 3 2 6 0.310 Gujarat Titans (GT) 5 3 2 6 0.018 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 5 2 3 4 0.576 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 5 2 3 4 -0.804 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 5 2 3 4 -0.846 Mumbai Indians (MI) 5 1 4 2 -1.706 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 6 5 1 1 -1.149

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