Ray Dalio Warns US-Iran Conflict May Be Part Of 'Early Stages Of World War'

US hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio has warned that the growing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran is not just a separate crisis but part of a much bigger global pattern.

He believes the world may already be “in the early stages of a world war that isn't going to end anytime soon.” Dalio explained his view in a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), saying that what is happening today is not a single war but a series of connected global conflicts that resemble past world wars.

Dalio pointed to multiple active war zones across the world such as the Russia-Ukraine-Europe-US war; the Israel-Gaza-Lebanon-Syria war; the Yemen-Sudan-Saudi Arabia-UAE war that also involves Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan and other related countries.

According to him, many of these conflicts involve major global powers and are linked through alliances, trade disputes and geopolitical rivalries.

“Together, these conflicts make up a very classic world war that is analogous to past “world wars”,” he stated.

ALSO READ: The 'Final Battle': Ray Dalio Warns Iran's Strait of Hormuz Control Could Signal US' Decline

At the same time, he also mentioned how global alliances are shaping the direction of these tensions, noting alignments such as China with Russia and Russia with countries like Iran and North Korea and Cuba while US is aligned with Europe, Israel, Japan, Australia and Gulf countries.

“These alliances matter a lot in imagining how things will go for the relevant players, so they need to be considered when observing what's going on and what's likely to happen,” Dalio added.

He also pointed out that US is “the most overextended major power” with over 700 military bases in more than 70 countries but warned that it is also “the weakest at withstanding pain over a long period of time.”

ALSO READ: 'Can't Blackmail Us': Trump Warns After Tehran Shuts Hormuz, Claims Iran Talks Going 'Very Good'

This dynamic, Dalio suggested, could influence how other countries rethink their positions. As they watch the US-Iran situation unfold, governments may adjust their expectations around US support and global security guarantees. He described this as part of the “Big Cycle,” a long-term historical pattern that shapes how global power rises, peaks and shifts over time.

Dalio outlined a 13-step pattern that often leads to major wars such as rising economic conflict, alliances forming, proxy wars, weaponisation of trade and eventually direct military confrontation. He suggested the world may already be around Step 9 where “multi-theater conflicts increasingly happen simultaneously.”

Still, Dalio made it clear he is not predicting an unavoidable world war. “I don't know what's going to happen, and I still hope for a peaceful world built on win-win relationships,” he wrote.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.