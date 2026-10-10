Sharad Navratri 2026: Dates, Day-Wise List Of Colours, Significance And All You Need To Know

Sharad Navratri 2026 will begin on October 11 and conclude on October 19, with Dussehra falling on October 20. The nine-day Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine manifestations, collectively known as Navadurga. Across India, the autumn festival takes different forms: families prepare home shrines, dancers gather for Garba, and artisans create idols and pandals for Durga Puja. These traditions share a devotion to Shakti, the divine feminine power.

Each day of Navratri is associated with a particular form of Goddess Durga and a designated colour. Wearing these colours is a popular tradition believed to reflect the spiritual qualities associated with each day.

Sharad Navratri 2026: Dates

Sharad Navratri 2026 begins on Sunday, October 11, 2026, and concludes on Monday, October 19, 2026, followed by Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

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Sharad Navratri 2026: Day-Wise Colours

Day 1: Orange

Day 2: White

Day 3: Red

Day 4: Royal Blue

Day 5: Yellow

Day 6: Green

Day 7: Grey

Day 8: Purple

Day 9: Peacock Green

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Sharad Navratri 2026: Goddess Names

Day 1 Pratipada - Maa Shailputri

Day 2 Dvitiya - Maa Brahmacharini

Day 3 Tritiya – Maa Chandraghanta

Day 4 Chaturthi - Kushmanda

Day 5 Panchami - Maa Skandamata

Day 6 Shashti – Maa Katyayani

Day 7 Saptami – Maa Kalaratri

Day 8 Ashtami/Durga Ashtami: Maa Mahagauri

Day 9 Navami/Maha Navami) - Maa Siddhidatri

Sharad Navratri 2026: Ashtami, Navami and Dussehra Dates

Maha Ashtami will fall on October 18, followed by Maha Navami on October 19. Vijayadashami, popularly known as Dussehra, will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, marking the conclusion of the festival period.

Ashtami and Navami are important occasions for worship during Navratri. Many families perform Kanya Puja on one of these tithis, honouring young girls as representations of the goddess. For hosts, the occasion is an opportunity to practise hospitality with care. Welcoming children respectfully, preparing the meal thoughtfully and explaining the tradition can make the experience meaningful for both guests and family members.

Sharad Navratri 2026: Significance and Celebrations

Navratri celebrates the victory of good over evil and honours Shakti, the divine feminine power. Devotees observe fasting, perform aartis, read sacred texts and visit temples. Gujarat and Maharashtra organise Garba and Dandiya celebrations, while West Bengal, Odisha and Assam are known for elaborate Durga Puja festivities.

In Gujarat, Garba brings communities together through devotional dance. Participants move around a lamp-lit pot or an image of the goddess.

In West Bengal, Durga Puja combines religious observances with public art. Elaborate pandals, crafted idols, dhak music and community gatherings define the celebrations. The festival also reflects the work of artisans and decorators who prepare its visual settings.

Northern India also hosts Ramlila performances during the festive period. In parts of southern India, Golu or Kolu displays arrange dolls and figurines to depict religious and cultural themes.

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