Man Loses Earbud In Gravel, Turns To ChatGPT — Finds It In Less Than 5 Minutes

A social media user's account of losing a wireless earbud and recovering it with the help of artificial intelligence has gone viral on Reddit. The user explained that one of their Bose wireless earbuds slipped out of their hoodie pocket and landed somewhere in a patch of gravel.

After roughly 10 minutes of fruitless searching, they gave up on finding it manually and decided to try a different approach entirely.

Why Standard Tricks Didn't Work

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Complicating the search was a specific design quirk of Bose earbuds: the devices stay inactive and won't link up with a phone until built-in sensors register that they're actually sitting inside someone's ear.

That ruled out a common workaround people use to find lost earbuds, triggering loud audio playback through an active Bluetooth connection to locate the device by sound, since the earbud was essentially switched off while lying on the ground.

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Faced with what the user described as “basically no way I'm going to find a tiny white earbud in a sea of white gravel,” they turned to ChatGPT instead. “I use ChatGPT for A LOT of stuff, and it suddenly dawned on me to ask it for help instead of pointlessly scanning the area myself,” the user wrote.

ChatGPT Pinpoints The Spot In Under 5 Minutes

The user uploaded a photo of the gravel patch to the chatbot, asking it to help identify where the earbud might be hidden among the stones.

Working from the image alone, ChatGPT flagged a specific location within the frame as the likely spot, a detail that turned out to be accurate. Counting the moment the photo went up to the moment the earbud was actually back in hand, the whole exercise wrapped up in well under five minutes.

“It didn't even take five minutes, and I'll be damned, it actually found it. I genuinely don't think I ever would've found it without ChatGPT,” the user wrote.

Internet Reacts

The post has since gained over 2,800 upvotes and sparked hundreds of comments. One user offered a more technical explanation, suggesting the AI's image recognition, combined with its ability to zoom into and closely examine different sections of a photo within its cloud environment, likely gave it an edge over the human eye.

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Another user asked to see the exact prompt used, saying they personally struggled to keep their own prompts concise. A third pushed back on broader scepticism toward AI, calling the incident “a brilliant use of AI” and comparing dismissive attitudes toward the technology to similar criticism once levelled at the internet itself.

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