Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan Becomes 'Pookie CM' After Viral Press-Meet Moment

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has unexpectedly become the internet's latest Gen Z favourite after a playful facial expression during a press conference sparked a wave of memes, reels and online reactions under the hashtag "PookieCM".

The now-viral moment took place during Satheesan's first major interaction with the media after assuming office as chief minister. A young reporter had asked him whether the UDF government would honour its election promise regarding the legalisation of vehicle modifications in Kerala, an issue that had gained strong support among younger voters during the campaign.

While Satheesan assured the reporter that the government would stand by its promise, it was his light-hearted expression during the exchange that caught social media's attention. Within hours, clips of the reaction began circulating widely across Instagram, X and other platforms, with users affectionately calling him Kerala's "Pookie CM".

The term “pookie”, commonly used in Gen Z slang, refers to someone considered adorable, lovable or endearing.

Addressing the viral trend later, Satheesan clarified that the expression came naturally, as he felt affection for the young journalist who asked the question. Speaking during an interaction at his office, the Chief Minister said he was trying to reassure the reporter.

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“When I saw the young media person and heard the question, I felt affection toward him. That expression was meant to say, ‘Don't worry, we will take care of it,'” Satheesan explained.

He further added that it was the kind of expression he would normally make toward his daughter or young children. “It is something the youth wish for, and I told him we would look into it. Even my daughter later showed me videos online with the hashtag ‘PookieCM',” he said.

The original press conference clip showed Satheesan reiterating that the government's promises were not made merely for votes. “We are here to implement what we promised. We want to fulfil the wishes of the people, especially the aspirations of the youth,” he had said.

The viral moment has also drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, whose stern public image often faced criticism online. In contrast, Satheesan's relaxed and expressive style is being seen by many netizens as a refreshing shift in Kerala politics.

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