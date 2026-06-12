KEM Hospital, AIMSA Distance Themselves From Sejal Pawar Over Controversial Cadaver Remarks

The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) and KEM Hospital in Mumbai have distanced themselves from MBBS student and digital influencer Sejal Pawar following widespread criticism over remarks she made during comedian Pranit More's stand-up show.

The controversy erupted after a viral video showed Pawar making comments about male cadavers during a crowd interaction segment of the comedy performance. The remarks, which referred to anatomy laboratory experiences and the physical attributes of deceased bodies used for medical education, drew sharp criticism from medical professionals, students and social media users.

ALSO READ: Trouble For Pranit More: Case Filed Against Comedian, Himanshu Jangra Over Rs 370 Biryani Row

In a statement, the KEM Hospital MARD clarified that Pawar's comments were her own views and did not reflect the values, ethics or professional standards of the institution. The hospital reiterated that the remarks were not endorsed by the college or its medical community.

The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) also condemned the comments, describing them as insensitive and disrespectful towards cadavers and body donors. The organisation said such remarks undermine the sanctity of medical education and disregard the trust placed by families who donate bodies for scientific learning and research.

The association added, "If appropriate action is not taken by the concerned authorities, AIMSA will be compelled to pursue legal remedies to ensure accountability. Respect the donor."

Amid mounting backlash, Pawar issued a public apology, admitting that her comments were “very naive” and acknowledging the sensitive nature of the subject. She said the episode had been a significant learning experience and accepted responsibility for her words. Following the controversy, Pawar reportedly removed photographs from her social media accounts, unfollowed users and made her profiles private.

While distancing itself from the remarks, the KEM doctors' body also urged the public not to engage in online harassment or personal attacks against Pawar. It stressed that criticism of her comments should not escalate into targeted abuse.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber Police have summoned Pawar as part of an inquiry into controversial content linked to More's show. A separate case has been registered against comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others over allegedly obscene content circulated online, with investigations currently underway.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.