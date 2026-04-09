Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 OUT: 84% Passed; Girls Outshine Boys

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has revealed the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 today, April 9, 2026, concluding the lengthy anticipation for millions of students throughout the state.

This year, 84% of students have passed the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams. The Science stream recorded the highest pass rate, exceeding 90%. In the Commerce stream, the average pass rate is 80%, while the Arts stream has a pass rate of 75%. A total of 7,10,363 students registered for the exams from 5,174 colleges across the state. The pass percentage is 86.48%.

Girls have this year outnumbered boys, scoring 88.70%, which is higher than the previous year's batch performance (77.88%). Boys secured a better pass percentage with 83.65%, higher than 2025's Exam 1 (68.20%).

This year, 409 schools got 100% result, meaning not a single student failed in the II PUC exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 17 across 1,217 centres in the state. This year, a total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 pre-university colleges registered for the examinations. Of these, 2,92,645 students were from the science stream, 2,11,174 from commerce, and 1,42,982 from the arts stream.

Those who participated in the Karnataka Class 12 board examinations can view their 2nd PUC results 2026 online via the official link karresults-nic-in.

Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: https://karresults.nic.in/slpufirst26_1.asp

Follow these steps to check & download KSEAB Class 12 results.

Step 1: Navigate to the official Karnataka board website – karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the main page, select the ‘PUC II Result 2026' link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and select your corresponding stream – science, commerce, or arts

Step 4: Hit the submit button

Step 5: Review and download your results for future use.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: Reasons behind delays

As per reports, the revelation of the Karnataka 2nd PUC outcomes had been suspended due to election-related regulations presently enforced throughout the state. While a minister had previously suggested that the outcomes might be unveiled on April 7, the board has since clarified that it cannot advance without receiving official consent from the Election Commission.

The Model Code of Conduct, implemented during elections to guarantee impartiality, mandates governmental organisations to obtain prior authorisation before making significant public disclosures, including the announcement of examination results

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