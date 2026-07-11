JEECUP 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment OUT; Check Direct Link And How To Download

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) of Uttar Pradesh has declared the JEECUP 2026 Round 2 seat allocation results on July 10, 2026.

Aspirants engaged in the counselling procedure will have the opportunity to check their allocation status via the official counselling portal once the result link is live.

JEECUP Seat Allotment for Round 2: Direct Link

The direct link to access the JEECUP Seat Allotment for Round 2 will be made available here -> Direct Link

How To Check JEECUP Seat Allotment for Round 2

Step 1: Access the official JEECUP portal, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link with the text 'Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for JEECUP Counselling 2026'.

Step 3: Input your login credentials to verify if you have been assigned a seat.

Step 4: Submit your details to view the designated seat.

Step 5: Check and download your allocation result.

Step 6: Print a duplicate for future reference.

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JEECUP 2026: Process after the allocation results is announced

Candidates allocated seats must select either the 'Freeze' or 'Float' option between July 11 and July 13, 2026. Simultaneously, they are required to accomplish the online payment for seat acceptance and counselling fees during this window.

Verification of documents at designated district help centres will take place from July 11 to July 14, 2026. Candidates who wish to forfeit their allocated seats may do so on July 15, 2026. Those who do not receive a preferred seat or miss out on an allocation can opt for the Float choice to stay eligible for Round 3 counselling. The subsequent phase of choice filling is set to commence on July 16, 2026.

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