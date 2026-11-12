How Much Gold Was In Her 7g Bangle? Woman Shocked At Result After Melting It

A woman's account of getting an old gold bangle melted and tested in a post on X has sparked discussions online about gold purity, hallmarking and the risks of buying jewellery that is not hallmarked. A user on X stated that her family had an old bangle that they had purchased from a jewellery shop that they had trusted for years.

The bangle weighed approximately 7 grams, but when it was recently melted and tested by a hallmarked jeweller, the final gold weight came out to be just 3.3 grams. The woman stated that this result left her shocked, with the recovered gold accounting for approximately 47 percent of the bangle's original weight.

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In the post on X, the woman stated that she could not blame or accuse the original jeweller of wrongdoing as there is no way to establish what actually happened years ago at the time of purchase. "7g of jewellery doesn't always mean 7g of gold if it's not hallmarked," she wrote, describing the experience as a painful lesson about buying gold.

Netizens React

As the post gained traction, netizens began sharing advices and opinions on the original poster's plight. "That's quite common with jewellery, because its not just the gold, but other metals that sometimes are a part of it along with some stones. I feel, when buying gold jewellery, always ask for a certificate that shows how many grams of gold it contains," one user stated, to which the woman replied by stating that 10-15 years ago when her parents bought the bangle, jewellery shops looted customers.

"Could be low purity or excess alloy mixing," another user stated, speculating about the sharp decline in gold weight. Another user shared their own similar experience, stating that, "Yes this happens two years i learned this through silver , now i asked exactly whats the gold percentage or silver percentage in this."

Another user cautioned the original poster saying, "Going forward just careful even for a gram because it's painful especially at the time of emergency."

A user also stated how this was almost a common practice with old gold jewellery, stating that, "This is quite normal with old gold since they were hand-made. A greater mix of silver, copper and other alloys would be there to make it easier for the goldsmith."

Why Is Hallmarking Important?

The post brought attention to the importance of checking hallmarking when purchasing gold jewellery. Hallmarking helps buyers establish the declared purity of their jewellery and provides an additional layer of protection when purchasing gold.

In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) operates the hallmarking system to certify the purity of gold and silver articles.

Hallmarked gold jewellery carries three important identifiers: the BIS logo, a purity mark indicating the fineness of gold, and a six-character alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number. Consumers can verify the HUID through the BIS Care application. Consumers who own old or unhallmarked jewellery can approach a BIS-recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centre to have its purity assessed.

The woman's account has prompted a wider conversation about the difference between the weight of gold jewellery and the actual quantity of gold it contains.

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