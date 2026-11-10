Govardhan Puja 2026 Date And Muhurat: Check Shubh Timings, Rituals

Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The festival is observed on Kartik Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik. It holds special significance for devotees of Lord Krishna, as it commemorates the day he lifted Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Braj and their cattle from heavy rainfall.

Also known as Annakut, the festival is celebrated with prayers, traditional food offerings and rituals dedicated to Lord Krishna. Devotees prepare a variety of dishes and arrange them in the form of a mountain as an offering to the deity. The food is later distributed among devotees as prasad.

Govardhan Puja 2026: Date And Timing

Govardhan Puja will be observed on November 10, 2026. However, some calendars may list the festival on November 9, as the Pratipada Tithi begins on that day, leading to confusion over the correct date.

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According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will begin at 12:31 pm on November 9, and end at 2:00 pm on November 10. Since the tithi prevails at sunrise on November 10, the festival will be observed on that date according to the sunrise-based Panchang followed in New Delhi and Kolkata.

The morning puja muhurat in New Delhi will be from 6:40 am to 8:50 am.

Meanwhile, Abhijit Muhurta is from 11:43 am to 12:26 pm.

Godhuli Muhurta is from 5:30 pm to 5:56 pm.

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The timings mentioned above are based on the New Delhi Panchang. Devotees are advised to check their local Panchang and follow the traditions observed by their family or temple while performing the puja.

Govardhan Puja 2026: Rituals And Celebrations

The festival is celebrated with different customs across India, particularly in Mathura, Vrindavan and the wider Braj region.

One of the main traditions is Annakut, during which devotees prepare a variety of vegetarian dishes and offer them to Lord Krishna. The food is arranged in a mound resembling Govardhan Hill and presented to the deity before being distributed as prasad.

In many households and temples, devotees also create symbolic representations of Govardhan Hill using cow dung and decorate them with flowers and other offerings.

Other important rituals include worshipping cows, performing Govardhan Parikrama and visiting temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. Devotees offer prayers and seek blessings for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

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