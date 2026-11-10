India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI

India will take on New Zealand in the third ODI of the five-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10.

The Shubman Gill-led side will enter the contest with a 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches.

India registered a five-wicket victory in the rain-affected series opener in Auckland before beating New Zealand by four runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the second ODI in Wellington.

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India will now look to seal the series with another win, while Mitchell Santner's New Zealand will be under pressure to bounce back and keep their hopes alive in the contest.

In the second ODI, New Zealand were bowled out for 134 in 41 overs after being asked to bat first. Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar led India's bowling attack with four wickets, while Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each.

India also struggled during the chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. Shreyas Iyer scored 30 runs, while KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 26.

Rain eventually interrupted the match, with India at 113/7, and the visitors won by four runs under the DLS method.

New Zealand will now need a stronger batting performance in Hamilton if they are to stay in the five-match series.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Date And Time

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 AM IST.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Venue

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Live Telecast

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live on the SonyLIV website and app with an active subscription.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Auqib Nabi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young.

New Zealand have added fast bowler Kristian Clarke to their squad for the third ODI as cover for Blair Tickner, who will miss the match due to the mandatory seven-day stand-down period after being struck by a ball during the second ODI. Matt Henry is also unavailable for the Hamilton match as he continues his recovery from injury.

India Vs New Zealand ODI Series: Full Schedule

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Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st ODI November 4 Auckland 7:30 AM 2nd ODI November 7 Wellington 7:30 AM 3rd ODI November 10 Hamilton 7:30 AM 4th ODI November 13 Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM 5th ODI November 15 Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM

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