Happy Gujarati New Year 2026: Bestu Varas Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas or Nutan Varsh, will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The festival marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083 and is observed on Kartik Shukla Pratipada, also known as Kartak Sud Ekam. The occasion is considered auspicious for new beginnings and is celebrated with prayers, temple visits and family gatherings.

In 2026, Gujarati New Year will be celebrated two days after Diwali. The festival holds special significance for the business community, with traders and shopkeepers performing Chopda Pujan, a traditional ritual in which account books are worshipped to seek blessings for a prosperous financial year.

On this day, people exchange greetings and seek blessings for happiness, good health, prosperity and success in the year ahead. Families and friends come together to celebrate the occasion and welcome the New Year with hope and positivity.

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Here are 100+ Happy Gujarati New Year 2026 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes and status updates that you can share with your family and friends.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2026: Wishes

1. Happy Gujarati New Year! May this Bestu Varas bring happiness, prosperity and success into your life.

2. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Bestu Varas. May the New Year be filled with endless blessings.

3. May this Gujarati New Year bring new opportunities, good health and countless reasons to smile. Happy New Year!

4. May your home be filled with peace, love and prosperity. Wishing you a wonderful Bestu Varas!

5. Happy Gujarati New Year 2026! May every day of the coming year bring you closer to your dreams.

6. May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth and Lord Ganesha guide you towards success. Happy Bestu Varas!

7. Wishing you a year full of new beginnings, happy moments and unforgettable memories.

8. May the coming year bring happiness to your family and success to every endeavour. Happy Gujarati New Year!

9. Let this Bestu Varas mark the beginning of a beautiful and prosperous journey. Have a wonderful year ahead!

10. May your life shine with happiness and your efforts lead to success. Happy Nutan Varsh!

11. Wishing you a fresh start and a year filled with positive energy. Happy Gujarati New Year!

12. May all your wishes come true and all your hard work bring rewarding results. Happy Bestu Varas!

13. May this New Year open doors to new opportunities and bring good fortune to your doorstep.

14. Sending warm wishes for a year filled with laughter, love and prosperity. Happy Gujarati New Year 2026!

15. May your family always stay blessed, healthy and happy. Wishing you a joyous Bestu Varas!

16. May every sunrise bring fresh hope and every sunset leave behind beautiful memories. Happy New Year!

17. Here's wishing you 12 months of happiness, 52 weeks of success and 365 days of good fortune.

18. May this Gujarati New Year bring peace to your heart and prosperity to your home.

19. May you achieve everything you have been working towards. Wishing you a successful Bestu Varas!

20. Happy Nutan Varsh! May the year ahead be brighter, happier and more fulfilling than ever.

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Happy Bestu Varas 2026: WhatsApp Messages

21. Naya saal, nayi umeedein aur naye sapne! Wishing you a very Happy Gujarati New Year 2026!

22. May this Bestu Varas bring new happiness, new opportunities and endless blessings. Happy New Year!

23. Sending you warm wishes on Gujarati New Year. May your life always be filled with love and laughter.

24. A new year is a new beginning. May yours be full of wonderful experiences and beautiful memories. Happy Bestu Varas!

25. May your troubles fade away and your happiness multiply this Gujarati New Year.

26. Wishing you success in your work, peace in your heart and happiness in your home. Happy Nutan Varsh!

27. May this New Year bring prosperity to your business and happiness to your family. Happy Bestu Varas!

28. Let's welcome Vikram Samvat 2083 with gratitude, hope and positivity. Happy Gujarati New Year!

29. May your days be bright, your dreams be big and your achievements be greater. Happy New Year!

30. On this special occasion, may you receive everything your heart wishes for. Happy Bestu Varas!

31. May the coming year be filled with good news, happy surprises and countless blessings.

32. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead. May success follow you wherever you go.

33. Forget the worries of yesterday and welcome the possibilities of tomorrow. Happy Gujarati New Year!

34. May every new chapter of your life bring you happiness and success. Have a blessed Bestu Varas!

35. Sending love, prayers and best wishes to you and your family on Gujarati New Year.

Gujarati New Year 2026: Greetings For Family And Friends

36. To my wonderful family, may this Bestu Varas bring us closer and fill our home with happiness. Happy New Year!

37. Wishing my friends a year full of adventures, laughter and beautiful memories. Happy Gujarati New Year!

38. May our friendship grow stronger and our bond become sweeter with every passing year. Happy Bestu Varas!

39. To my loved ones, may this New Year bring good health, peace and endless happiness.

40. May our family always stay together and celebrate many more beautiful occasions. Happy Nutan Varsh!

41. Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter and all the little things that make life special.

42. May your dreams take flight and your hard work bring you the success you deserve. Happy New Year!

43. Sending warm hugs and heartfelt wishes to everyone celebrating Bestu Varas.

44. May our lives always be surrounded by positivity, kindness and happiness. Happy Gujarati New Year!

45. Here's to another year of togetherness, celebrations and unforgettable family moments.

46. May your home always echo with laughter and your heart always remain full of gratitude.

47. Wishing you and your loved ones a beautiful beginning to Vikram Samvat 2083.

48. May this festive season strengthen our bonds and bring more reasons to celebrate together.

49. Happy Bestu Varas! May your life be as colourful as the celebrations and as bright as the festive lights.

50. May the New Year bring you closer to the people you love and the dreams you cherish.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2026: Inspirational Quotes

51. "Every new beginning brings a new opportunity to make life better."

52. "A positive mind and a grateful heart can make every year beautiful."

53. "Let go of yesterday's worries and welcome tomorrow's possibilities."

54. "Success begins with hope, grows with hard work and shines with determination."

55. "A new year is not just a change in the calendar but a chance to change your life."

56. "May your dreams be bigger than your fears and your courage stronger than your doubts."

57. "Happiness grows when you share it with the people you love."

58. "Every sunrise is a reminder that life gives us another chance to begin."

59. "The best way to welcome a new year is with gratitude and a heart full of hope."

60. "May every challenge become an opportunity and every effort lead to success."

61. "A beautiful year begins with beautiful thoughts and positive actions."

62. "New beginnings bring fresh hope and endless possibilities."

63. "Choose happiness, spread kindness and make every moment count."

64. "May your journey ahead be filled with courage, purpose and success."

65. "A prosperous life begins with a grateful heart and a determined mind."

Happy Bestu Varas 2026: Business And Professional Wishes

66. Wishing you a prosperous Gujarati New Year. May your business reach new heights and bring greater success.

67. May Vikram Samvat 2083 bring profitable opportunities and continued growth to your business.

68. Wishing you success in every venture and prosperity in every transaction. Happy Bestu Varas!

69. May your hard work bring rich rewards and your business flourish throughout the year.

70. Here's wishing you a year of new partnerships, exciting opportunities and financial growth.

71. May Goddess Lakshmi bless your business with abundance and Lord Ganesha remove every obstacle.

72. Wishing you a successful financial year filled with growth, stability and prosperity.

73. May every investment bring rewarding returns and every business decision lead to success.

74. Happy Gujarati New Year! May your professional journey be filled with achievements and new milestones.

75. May this Bestu Varas bring fresh ideas, bigger goals and greater accomplishments.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2026: Short WhatsApp And Facebook Status

76. New year. New hopes. New beginnings. Happy Bestu Varas!

77. Welcoming Vikram Samvat 2083 with positivity and gratitude.

78. Cheers to happiness, health and prosperity. Happy Gujarati New Year!

79. A fresh beginning and a heart full of hope. Happy Nutan Varsh!

80. May good fortune follow you throughout the year.

81. New beginnings. Endless blessings. Happy Bestu Varas 2026!

82. Let happiness and prosperity shine bright this New Year.

83. Celebrating traditions, togetherness and new beginnings.

84. A year of possibilities starts today. Happy Gujarati New Year!

85. Wishing everyone a blessed and beautiful Bestu Varas.

86. May this year bring more smiles and fewer worries.

87. Goodbye to the old and welcome to the new!

88. Here's to a year of dreams coming true.

89. Happiness, prosperity and positivity all year long!

90. May your life be filled with festive cheer and endless blessings.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2026: Traditional Gujarati Wishes

91. Nutan Varshabhinandan! Wishing you a very Happy Gujarati New Year.

92. Saal Mubarak! May this Bestu Varas bring happiness and prosperity to your family.

93. Aapne ane aapna parivaar ne Nutan Varshabhinandan! Wishing you a blessed New Year.

94. May Maa Lakshmi bless your home with dhan, dhanya and samruddhi. Happy Bestu Varas!

95. Navo varsh, navi aasha ane navi khushiyo! Happy Gujarati New Year!

96. Aapnu aavtu varsh sukh, shanti ane samruddhi thi bharelu rahe. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

97. Saal Mubarak! May your life be filled with happiness, good health and success.

98. Bhagwan tamne ane tamara parivaar ne hamesha khush rakhe. Happy Bestu Varas!

99. May this Nutan Varsh bring new opportunities and endless blessings to your family.

100. Aap sau ne Nutan Varshabhinandan! May Vikram Samvat 2083 be a prosperous year for everyone.

101. Nava varsh ni hardik shubhkamnao! May all your dreams come true.

102. Wishing you dhan, dhanya, sukh and samruddhi this Gujarati New Year.

103. Saal Mubarak! May your home always be filled with love, peace and prosperity.

104. May every day of this New Year bring a reason to smile. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

105. Bestu Varas ni hardik shubhkamnao! Wishing you and your family a happy and prosperous year ahead.

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