Viral: Dhurandhar 2 Characters Take Over Accounts Exam Paper, Netizens Amused

The craze around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has taken an unexpected detour—from packed theatres straight into exam halls—and honestly, no one saw this coming.

In a bizarre yet hilarious twist, a Class 12 Accounts exam paper featuring characters from the film has gone viral online, leaving students and netizens equally amused. Instead of the usual textbook names, the paper used characters like Hamza Ali Mazari, Jameel Jamali, Rehman Dakait, and Uzair Baloch to frame its questions, turning a typically “serious” subject more engaging.

One of the questions read: “Jameel Jamali, SP Chaudhary Aslam and Yalina Jamali share profits and losses of the firm equally. SP Chaudhary retires from business. New profit sharing ratio would be: a. 1:1; b. 2:3; c. 7:8 and d. 3:5.” Another asked students to pass journal entries involving Ajay Sanyal, Sushant Bansal and Mohhamad Aalam.

But the real scene-stealer? A question that casually mentioned, “Rehman Dakait died on December 5, 2025.” Fans were quick to notice that this date aligns with a key moment linked to the film, calling it “peak detailing” by the examiner.

The viral post shared by the username @vidhzverse, captioned, “Dhurandhar itni viral hai, Accounts wale sir bhi fan nikle.” And as expected, reactions poured in.

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Netizens React

“Accounting is always interesting,” wrote one user. Another joked, “Examiner is Dhurandhar paglu.” A third said, “Final result...Bachha he tu mera.” Some users even appreciated the creativity behind the paper. “The best kind of teacher...finds a way to make the subject interesting,” one comment read. Interestingly, a few users admitted they actually wanted to attempt the paper. “Would love to solve this if I was from commerce instead of science,” one person shared.

While the origin of the question paper hasn't been officially confirmed, the viral moment says a lot about the film's cultural impact.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh alongside R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed massive box office milestones .

Now, from smashing records to sneaking into exam halls, the film is proving one thing—this isn't just a blockbuster, it's a full-blown phenomenon.

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