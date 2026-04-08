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Delaware Lottery Player Wins $231 Million Powerball Jackpot

This latest win marks Delaware's 11th Powerball jackpot since 1992 and its first since 2016, following a $250.8 million win in Arkansas this past March.

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Delaware Lottery Player Wins $231 Million Powerball Jackpot
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  • A Delaware resident won the $231 million Powerball jackpot in the April 6 draw, with the winning ticket purchased in Middletown.
  • The winner can choose between a $231 million annuity over 30 years or a $105 million lump-sum payment before taxes.
  • This marks Delaware’s 11th Powerball jackpot since 1992, with the next draw scheduled for April 8 and a $20 million jack
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A lucky lottery player in Delaware is waking up to a life-changing fortune after bagging the $231 million Powerball jackpot in the drawing held on April 6, according to reports.

The winning ticket, which matched all six numbers, was purchased at an Acme supermarket located on East Main Street in Middletown, Delaware, though the winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize, the Economic Times reported.

The jackpot winner has two payout options to choose from: a $231 million annuity paid out in 30 graduated annual installments that increase by 5% each year, or a one-time lump-sum cash payment estimated at $105 million before taxes.

While a Texas player also secured a $2 million prize in the same drawing, the jackpot now resets to $20 million for the upcoming April 8 draw.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, with the jackpot resetting to an estimated $20 million. Players can tune in three times a week, as drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at approximately 10:59 PM ET.

Powerball Play Rules

To play Powerball, players purchase tickets for $2 by selecting five numbers from 1 to 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 to 26, or by opting for a "quick pick." Prizes range from $4 for matching only the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five white balls, while matching all six numbers secures the jackpot. For an additional $1, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot winnings by up to 10 times.

Tickets are widely accessible and can be purchased in person at various locations, including gas stations, convenience stores, grocery outlets, and select airport terminals across participating states.

This latest win marks Delaware's 11th Powerball jackpot since 1992 and its first since 2016, following a $250.8 million win in Arkansas this past March. Powerball is one of the most widely played lottery games in the United States, available across 45 states.

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