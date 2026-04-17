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WATCH: Christian Priest Wins Hearts Performing 'Kanyadaan' For Hindu Bride He Raised In Kerala Wedding

A viral video from Kerala shows Christian priest Father Roy Mathew performing the 'Kanyadaan' for a Hindu bride named Parvathy he raised in an orphanage.

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WATCH: Christian Priest Wins Hearts Performing 'Kanyadaan' For Hindu Bride He Raised In Kerala Wedding
Christian Priest Father Roy performed 'Kanyadan' for Hindu Parvathy, stepping in as the parent she had lost years ago.
Photo Source: Goodness News/Instagram

A wedding in Kottayam has drawn widespread attention on social media, highlighting a gesture of compassion and interfaith harmony, India Today reported.

A viral video shows a Christian priest performing 'kanyadaan', a sacred Hindu wedding ritual, for a young bride he helped raise like his own daughter. The ceremony, marked by warmth and quiet emotion, has been widely shared for its message of humanity rising above identity.

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The bride, Parvathy, grew up at the Bethlehem Ashram orphanage in Mundakkayam after losing her mother at the age of one.

From then on, Father Roy Mathew became a constant presence in her life. As a member of the Orphanage Control Board, he not only oversaw the institution but also assumed a deeply personal role, becoming a father figure to her.

When Parvathy was ready for marriage, it was Father Roy who took the initiative to find a suitable match. The search led to Ananthu, a native of Kattappana, and the two were soon set to be married.

The wedding was held at the parish hall of St. Paul's Church, but followed Hindu customs in full. One of the most significant moments came during the 'kanyadaan' ritual, where traditionally a father places his daughter's hand into that of the groom.

In Parvathy's case, it was Father Roy who performed the ritual, stepping in as the parent she had lost years ago. He later described the moment as one of the most fulfilling experiences of his life as a priest.

As the video continues to circulate online, many have praised the gesture as a rare and genuine example of unity, where faith did not divide but instead brought people together in a deeply personal and meaningful way.

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A social media user wrote, “Some human beings have the most beautiful souls..”

“Humanity doesn't have religion,” said another.

“Because of the beautiful souls this world is still thriving,” wrote a third.

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