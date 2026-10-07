Candy Crush Level 22,222! Bihar Teen Makes It Into International Book Of Records

Shubham Kumar, a 19-year-old student from Dighwara in Bihar, has earned a place in the International Book of Records after reaching Level 22,222 in the popular mobile puzzle game Candy Crush Saga.

Kumar achieved the milestone on July 5, 2026, when he was 19 years, 8 months and 25 days old. His achievement has been officially recognised under the record title "Highest Level Achieved in Candy Crush Saga (Teenager)", NDTV reported.

Kumar is a student at Government Engineering College, Siwan. His achievement has also been highlighted by Bihar's Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education.

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The record comes after Kumar progressed through thousands of levels of the popular match-three puzzle game, which requires players to complete increasingly challenging stages by matching candies and meeting specific objectives.

According to information reported by NDTV Education, Kumar's record is specifically recognised in the teenager category. It should not be interpreted as a claim that he has reached the highest Candy Crush level achieved by players across all age groups.

The recognition adds Kumar's name to the International Book of Records for his achievement in the game. The milestone was reached while he was still a teenager, making the age-specific category central to the record.

However, the available record information does not provide verified details about the total amount of time Kumar spent playing Candy Crush or how he balanced his gaming with his academic commitments. Such details could not be independently established from the record information cited in the report.

Kumar's achievement has drawn attention in Bihar, particularly because of his status as a college student. His reaching Level 22,222 represents a notable milestone in a game that has been played by millions of users worldwide.

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The recognition was reported by NDTV Education on October 6, 2026, following Kumar's July 5 achievement. His record now stands as an age-specific accomplishment for reaching the highest documented Candy Crush level in the teenager category, as recognised by the International Book of Records.