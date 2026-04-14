Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today, April 14 For Ambedkar Jayanti 2026?

As India prepares to honour the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, many citizens are wondering about the status of banking services. This day, known as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti, is a significant public holiday across the country. However, bank closures are not uniform. Depending on where you live, your local branch might be open or closed due to a rare convergence of multiple regional festivals including Tamil New Year (Puthandu), Bohag Bihu, and Baisakhi.

Bank Holiday Today On Ambedkar Jayanti 2026

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, most physical bank branches will remain shut on Tuesday.

Banks are CLOSED in : Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and most other states.

Banks remain OPEN in: Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Note: Even if your local branch is closed, digital banking services—including ATMs, UPI (Google Pay, PhonePe), Net Banking, and Mobile Apps—will remain fully operational 24/7.

Significance Of April 14, 2026

This year is particularly special as it marks the 135th anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birth. Known as the "Architect of the Indian Constitution," Dr. Ambedkar was a visionary social reformer, economist, and India's first Law Minister.

Celebrations today go beyond a simple day off:

Tributes: Political leaders and citizens pay floral tributes at statues of Babasaheb across the country

Social Reform: The day is used to promote his teachings on social justice, equality, and the empowerment of marginalized communities.

A "Mini-India" Celebration: April 14 coincides with several harvest and New Year festivals, including Tamil New Year (Tamil Nadu), Bohag Bihu (Assam), Baisakhi (Punjab), and Maha Vishuva Sankranti (Odisha).

Remaining Bank Holidays in April 2026

April 15: Only in Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal (Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day)

April 16: Holiday in Assam (Bohag Bihu)

April 20: Holiday in Karnataka (Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya)

April 21: Holiday in Tripura (Garia Puja)

April 11, 25: Second and fourth Saturdays

April 5, 12, 19, 26: Sundays

Quick Tips for Customers

Plan Ahead: If you need to deposit a physical cheque or visit a locker, wait until tomorrow (April 15) unless you are in the "Open" states listed above.

Use Digital Tools: For urgent fund transfers, use IMPS or NEFT/RTGS, which now operate around the clock regardless of bank holidays.

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