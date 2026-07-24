150 Cheese Burst Pizzas For CJP Protesters At Jantar Mantar: Nagaland Man Foots Rs 68,000 Bill

A man from Nagaland has made headlines after sending 150 Domino's Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas to students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak controversy.

The man, Dielhi Dienu, shared the story on Instagram through his account @adiespoems. Since he could not travel to Delhi to join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, he decided to support the students in a different way.

Why He Chose To Help?

In his post, Dienu said he felt guilty eating dinner while many students at the protest site had not eaten.

"Tonight, I couldn't enjoy my own dinner with the grief that I couldn't be there in the protest, and my fellow brothers and sisters are there starving."

He added that although he was in Nagaland, thousands of students were far from home, protesting for what they believe is a fairer education system.

"I'm sitting here in Nagaland, while thousands of students are at Jantar Mantar, far away from home, fighting for what they believe is a better future and a fairer education system. I couldn't be there with them, so this was the least I could do."

150 Pizzas For Student Protesters

Instead of attending the protest, Dienu ordered 150 Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas from Domino's and had them delivered to Jantar Mantar. Screenshots shared by him show the order was placed on July 22 at around 4.30 pm.

The pizzas cost Rs 64,650. After adding taxes, restaurant charges and delivery fees, the final bill came to Rs 67,734.

When the Domino's delivery partner called to ask who should receive the order, Dienu gave a simple reply. "Please just give it to anyone who hasn't eaten."

ALSO READ: CJP Protest: From Salman Khan To Shabana Azmi, Full List Of Actors And Celebrities Supporting Students

According to Dienu, the delivery executive paused for a few seconds before saying, "Aap toh bhagwan ho un logo ke liye." The comment touched him deeply.

"Maybe he was thinking about the students. Maybe he has siblings or children studying. I don't know his story, but his words reminded me that this movement affects far more people than those standing at the protest site," Dienu wrote.

Internet Praises His Gesture

Dienu also clarified that he did not share the post to seek praise.

"I'm not posting this to show off. I'm posting this because I want people to know that you don't have to be in Delhi to help... No act of kindness is ever too small."

The post quickly received reactions. One user commented, "Bro didn't order a regular Farmhouse. He added Cheese Burst as well and that's the best combo. Respect."

Another wrote, "People like you restore faith in humanity. May God reward your kindness a thousandfold and bless you beyond measure for everything you're doing."

A third user said, "We are proud of you. You did a marvelous work. Let's all join our hand together to raise our voice."

ALSO READ: 'Work, Loans And Pressure': Indian Man In Europe Reveals Struggles Faced By Students Abroad

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.