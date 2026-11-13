Xiaomi 18 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Aura India Launch Timeline Leaked: Check Expected Price

Xiaomi could be preparing to launch several new smartphones in India over the coming months.

While the company has not officially announced the names or launch dates of these devices, a new leak has revealed their possible India launch timeline and expected pricing.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Aura could launch in India during the first week of January 2027. The Xiaomi 18T, meanwhile, is tipped to make its debut in the country around March or April next year.

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The Xiaomi 18 Pro is already available in China and is expected to arrive in India as a premium flagship smartphone. The tipster has also suggested that its India sales could begin in the second week of January.

Xiaomi has not confirmed the launch plans or pricing of any of these smartphones. The details should therefore be treated as leaks until the company makes an official announcement.

Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Timeline, Expected Price

If we go according to the leak, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Aura could be launched in India in the first week of January 2027.

Sales of the Xiaomi 18 Pro are reportedly expected to begin in the second week of January. The smartphone could carry a price tag of around Rs. 1,50,000 in India.

For comparison, the Xiaomi 18 Pro was launched in China in September at a starting price of CNY 5,999, which is roughly Rs. 86,000. This price is for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Xiaomi 18T is tipped to arrive in India later, with a possible launch window of March or April 2027.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Specifications

The Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 18 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor and runs Android 17-based HyperOS 4.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch display, along with a 2.7-inch rear panel. It is offered with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

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For photography, the Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes two 200-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel sensor.

The device packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It also offers 27W wired reverse charging.

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