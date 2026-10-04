Wi-Fi 5 vs Wi-Fi 6: Speed, Range, Devices And Key Differences Explained

Technology has advanced rapidly over the past few decades, but the arrival of wireless connectivity remains one of the biggest shifts in the tech industry.

Today, devices ranging from computers and smartphones to smartwatches, televisions, tablets and even refrigerators can connect to the internet without physical cables.

Wi-Fi and cellular networks have made this possible, with Wi-Fi generally offering higher bandwidth and faster, more reliable internet speeds for compatible devices.

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Compared with traditional Ethernet connections, wireless connectivity has changed the way people access and use the internet.

Wi-Fi technology has also evolved significantly over the years, with the Wi-Fi Alliance introducing newer standards such as Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 and the latest Wi-Fi 7, each bringing improvements in performance and connectivity.

But what exactly is the difference between Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6, two of the most widely available Wi-Fi standards today?

Wi-Fi 5 vs Wi-Fi 6: Key Differences

Launch

Wi-Fi 5: The Wi-Fi 5, or 802.11ac, standard was introduced in 2013 by the Wi-Fi Alliance. The technical standard is now 13 years old. However, various devices still ship with support for Wi-Fi 5.

Wi-Fi 6: The Wi-Fi 6, 802.11ax, standard is relatively. The Wi-Fi Alliance introduced Wi-Fi 6 in September 2019, making it only seven years old.

Wi-Fi 6 is supported by the majority of premium devices. However, since its introduction in 2024, Wi-Fi 7 has become the most advanced standard, which makes it only over 2 years old.

Speed

Wi-Fi 5: Wi-Fi 5 is significantly slower than its modern counterparts, as it delivers a maximum theoretical speed of up to 6.9Gbps. While real-world performance could differ, it is generally considered to be slower than Wi-Fi 6.

Wi-Fi 6: However, with a maximum theoretical speed of up to 9.6Gbps, Wi-Fi 6 is far more adept at managing high-bandwidth operations.

Depending on the gadgets, real-world speeds can be lower. However, it works better for downloading several huge files at once, streaming high-definition (HD) video, and playing competitive online games.

Number of Supported Devices

Wi-Fi 5: The Wi-Fi 5 standard is not especially known for handling multi-device connections as efficiently as its modern counterparts do, but so are Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7.

Wi-Fi 6: Thanks to the support for Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access, or OFDMA, technology, the Wi-Fi 6 standard allows the Wi-Fi channel to be distributed into smaller portions, while also being shared among multiple devices at once.

In simple words, multiple devices can be connected to the internet simultaneously without interference. Hence, it is better for home use purposes.

Range

Wi-Fi 5: The Wi-Fi 5 version only supports the 5GHz frequency band, which is great for faster speeds and handling network congestion.

However, with support for a single frequency band, it offers less range than the modern Wi-Fi standards.

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Wi-Fi 6: In contrast, dual-frequency 2.4GHz and 5GHz capability is provided by the Wi-Fi 6 technical standard. It is widely acknowledged that the 2.4GHz frequency range is superior. As a result, it offers higher range support for use.

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