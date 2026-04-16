Why Wipro's Q4 Results Matter: AI Monetisation, Growth Signals And More

After TCS last week, Wipro is the secong big IT major to report its fourth quarter earnings, due later in the day. The market is patiently awaiting Wipro's Q4FY26 fineprint for a lot of reasons.

For one, it will mark as a referendum on the com[any's turnaround strategy under CEO Srini Pallia, who had taken over charge two years ago.

But beyond governance, Wipro earnings will be in focus as investors and market participants look for broad-based industry trends, especially after the robust benchmark that was set by TCS last week.

The AI Revenue: Can Wipro Match TCS?

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from TCS' Q4FY26 earnings was the annualised AI revenue figure, which reached $2.3 billion. This was way higher than what the street was expecting and was an indicator that markets are now no longer 'interested' in AI but also demand realisation.

Wipro, to that end, has already committed over $1 billion to its 'ai360' ecosystem and investors will be keeping an eye on specific dollar figure or percentage of revenue derived from the company's AI-led transformation.

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If Wipro fails to provide a concrete AI revenue metric similar to TCS, it runs the risk of being labelled as a laggard in this AI implementation era.

​FY27 Guidance

Unlike TCS, which generally avoids formal quarterly guidance, Wipro's forward-looking statements for the first quarter of FY27 will be a key monitorable.

The IT major has struggled with negative or flat sequential growth for several quarters now and the market is looking for guidance in the 1-3% range to signal that growth has bottomed out.

The Hiring Paradox

TCS was able to maintain healthy margins despite a flat BFSI performance, largely through operational efficiency. Wipro's margins have historically been under pressure due to high leadership churt and integration costs.

But like other IT companies, Wipro has seen a stagnation in headcount, but whether or not this has led to a productivity gains thanks to implementation of AI remains to be seen.

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