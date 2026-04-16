Q4 Results Today: Wipro, Angel One, HDFC AMC Among Companies Declaring Quarterly Earnings On April 16

More than a dozen companies are set to announce the results for the fourth quarter of FY26 on April 16. Important names include Angel One, CRISIL, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Waaree Renewable Technologies and Wipro. The results are important to analyse how the companies fared in the fourth quarter and FY26. Some of the companies could also announce a dividend.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On April 16

Alok Industries Ltd., Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd., Angel One Ltd., CRISIL Ltd., Ganesh Holdings Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., PAE Ltd., Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd., Roselabs Finance Ltd., SG Finserve Ltd., VST Industries Ltd., Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd., Wipro Ltd.

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Wipro Q3FY26 Results

Wipro reported a 5.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 24,561.1 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 23,322.9 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit declined 6.6% YoY to Rs 3,145 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,366.7 crore in Q3FY25.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q3FY26 Results

HDFC Life Insurance Company saw a 9% YoY increase in consolidated net premium income to Rs 18,351.42 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 16,831.84 crore in Q3FY25. Profit after tax and extraordinary items declined 0.74% YoY to Rs 418.19 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 421.31 crore in Q3FY25.

CRISIL Q3FY26 Results

CRISIL reported a 17.55% YoY rise in consolidated total income to Rs 1,108.67 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 943.15 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 7.5% YoY to Rs 241.50 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 224.69 crore in Q3FY25.

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