Vishal Mega Mart Gets Buy' Initiation From HDFC Securities; Sees Strong Value Retail Play — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Vishal Mega Mart has been initiated with a ‘Buy' rating by HDFC Securities Institutional Equities, citing its strong positioning as a diversified value retail player with a scalable, asset-light business model. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 130, implying upside from the current market price of Rs 114.

HDFC Securities highlighted Vishal Mega Mart's balanced mix across apparel, fast moving consumer goods and general merchandise, with private labels contributing nearly three-fourths of revenue, supporting margins and value pricing.

The company's focus on tier-2 and smaller cities, strong same-store sales growth, and zero-debt balance sheet are expected to drive healthy earnings growth, with PAT projected to grow at a ~26% CAGR over FY26–28.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Vishal Mega Mart Ic Note.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Hero MotoCorp: Motilal Oswal Reiterates 'Buy', Despite Near-Term Margin Pressure — Check Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.