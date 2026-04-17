Vivo Y600 Pro Expected To Power With 10,000mAh Battery? What We Know

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo rolled out Y500 Pro in China in November last year. Now, the tech company has announced that it is gearing up to launch the successor to the smartphone soon. Dubbed Vivo Y600 Pro, the phone is said to feature a round rear camera module, similar to its predecessor. It will also offer a dual rear camera module and an LED flash, but with a downgraded primary rear camera.

As part of the announcement, the tech firm revealed the battery capacity, design, and one of the colour options of the upcoming model. Join us as we uncover its features below.

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Vivo Y600 Pro Teased to Feature Round Camera Island

In a post shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the smartphone maker has declared that it will soon launch the new Vivo Y600 Pro in the country. Equipped with a 10,000mAh battery, the tech firm has also confirmed that the handset will feature a round rear camera island.

The upcoming device is also confirmed to sport a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, featuring an Aspheric “premium” lens. This would be a downgrade from its predecessor's 200-megapixel main camera.

In addition to this, the upcoming Vivo Y600 Pro will sport a flat rear panel, featuring an LED flash in the top-left corner of the panel. The handset appears with a flat frame, with the power button and volume controls attached on the right side of the phone. The handset, moreover, will come in a purple colourway. But the deco appears to be surrounded by a gold-coloured ring.

About Vivo Y500 Pro

The phone will succeed the Vivo Y500 Pro, which was launched in China in November 2025 at a starting price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 22,000) for the base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The higher-end 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations arrived at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 25,000), CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 28,000), and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 32,000), respectively.

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As for its features, the Vivo Y500 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) OLED display. It offers up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. A 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset powers the smartphone, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS2.2 storage.

The phone, packed with a 7,000mAh battery, also features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

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