'US Must Win The AI Race': Sam Altman Reacts As Jensen Huang Bats For Open Models In First X Post

After Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang strongly advocated for open artificial intelligence (AI) models, arguing that they are essential for accelerating innovation, strengthening cybersecurity and enabling countries to build sovereign AI capabilities, OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman also backed a balanced approach that supports both open-source and proprietary AI models.

In a post on X, Huang said his first post on the platform was to share a letter signed by Nvidia explaining "why open models matter."

He said AI would transform every industry, power every company and eventually be built by every country.

According to Huang, open AI models strengthen safety and cybersecurity, speed up innovation and the diffusion of technology, and support AI sovereignty by allowing nations and organisations to develop systems that meet their specific requirements.

He added that the AI ecosystem needs both frontier closed models and frontier open models.

Altman responded to Huang's remarks, expressing support for a balanced approach to AI development.

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In his post on X, Altman said he wanted the United States to lead the global AI race in both open-source and proprietary AI models.

"I want the US to win in AI both in open source and proprietary models, and I am glad to see this," Altman wrote.

The exchange between two of the most influential leaders in artificial intelligence comes as the debate over open versus closed AI models intensifies.

While proprietary models are often viewed as offering greater control over deployment and commercialisation, supporters of open models argue they promote transparency, broader innovation and wider access to advanced AI technologies, while helping countries reduce dependence on a handful of technology providers.

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