Unpacking Mythos: Motilal Oswal Decodes Anthropic's Next AI Model Release

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Motilal Oswal Report

Anthropic has released a (preview) of the new model, Mythos, which is stronger than earlier models like Claude Opus on coding and security benchmarks.

Instead of a full public release, Anthropic is rolling it out in a controlled way through Project Glasswing, with a closed group of partners, including Amazon Web Services, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorgan Chase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft and NVIDIA.

What is the Mythos preview model?

Mythos is a next-generation AI model focused on cybersecurity and code analysis.

It is extremely large-scale (reported to be in the highest compute class) and trained specifically for deep code understanding, vulnerability detection and exploit simulation.

For example, Mythos identified a 27-year-old vulnerability in OpenBSD – an open-source, security-focused operating system - which had gone undetected by both humans and automated tools.

What is Project Glasswing?

Project Glasswing is a controlled deployment of Anthropic's most advanced cybersecurity-focused model, Mythos. Access is restricted to a small set of large enterprises and infrastructure players.

The model is powerful enough to both find and exploit vulnerabilities, so it is being deployed carefully to test, secure, and build safeguards first.

In simple terms, if AI can be used to write better code, it can also be used to find vulnerabilities or automate attacks. Glasswing is built to stay ahead of that risk.

Impact on IT services:

Mythos builds on big gains in capabilities on Opus, which, released in Feb'26, sent most tech/software-as-a-system stocks tumbling down.

While this release may not have the same impact on stocks, it further expands the list of things AI can do better than humans – coding, ERP, and now cybersecurity.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Mythos Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Anthropic's Project Glasswing: AI Cybersecurity Initiative Involving Microsoft, Apple, AWS, Nvidia Explained

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