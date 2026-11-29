Samsung may be working on two AI camera features for its next flagship phones. Vision mode and Auto portrait have reportedly turned up in the code of One UI 9.5 Beta 1, though Samsung has confirmed neither. Together, they would build AI tools straight into the Camera app.

Vision is the bigger of the two. The code lists it beside Photo and Video, so users would open it straight from the Camera app. Point the phone at an object, a place or some text, and a live view appears with an AI-generated card describing the scene. Keywords on the card can be tapped for more detail.

Two buttons sit inside it. Ask passes the camera view to Google's Gemini app, so people can put questions to it without taking a picture first. Standing in front of an unfamiliar building, for instance, a user could ask Gemini what it is and why it matters. Translate sends the view to Samsung's AI Vision app, aimed at signs, menus and other foreign-language text.

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The idea resembles Apple's Visual Intelligence and its newer Siri camera experience, but Samsung appears to be building its own version into the Camera app. Android users can already share their camera with Gemini Live. This could make that quicker.

Auto portrait is a smaller change with a clear payoff. Getting a blurred background currently means switching to Portrait mode. The code suggests the app could instead spot a face or a pet in regular Photo mode and add the blur itself.

A manual switch and a slider to set the blur level may also be included. The effect seems to be applied at the moment of capture, not stored as depth data for editing afterwards. The aim looks like easier portrait-style shots, particularly for people who would rather not keep changing camera modes.

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When Could It Arrive?

Android Authority ran the beta on a Galaxy S26 Ultra and could not get either feature to work. Its analysis points to hardware the phone does not have. That makes the Galaxy S27 series the likeliest candidate for these upgrades, with the range expected in early 2027 and reports suggesting a January launch. Samsung has announced no date.

Since both features sit in unfinished code, Samsung could still change them, delay them or drop them altogether.

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