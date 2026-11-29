The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is set to introduce a revised margin framework for commodity derivatives trading from December 1, 2026, changing the minimum collateral requirements for traders dealing in commodities such as gold and silver.

The revised framework links minimum initial margins to commodity volatility, with higher requirements for riskier contracts, covering both agricultural and non-agricultural derivatives.

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According to a SEBI circular issued on November 17, the minimum initial margin will be 6% for low-volatility commodities, 8% for medium-volatility commodities and 10% for high-volatility commodities.

The regulator has also prescribed a minimum Margin Period of Risk (MPOR) of two days for low- and medium-volatility commodities, while commodities in the high-volatility category will have an MPOR of three days.

The revised framework will remain in force for one year from the date of issuance of the circular, unless extended by the regulator through a separate notification.

What does the new rule mean for gold and silver traders?

The revised norms could change the upfront capital gold, silver and other commodity derivatives traders need to maintain, depending on the volatility classification of their contracts and the applicable margin requirements.

For instance, if a trader takes a commodity derivatives position worth Rs 1 lakh, the minimum initial margin would be Rs 6,000 under the 6% category, Rs 8,000 under the 8% category and Rs 10,000 under the 10% category.

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This means traders dealing in commodities placed in the higher-volatility category could be required to maintain more upfront collateral than those trading relatively less volatile contracts.

However, these percentages represent minimum regulatory requirements and should not be treated as the final amount payable by every trader.

Exchanges, clearing corporations and brokers may impose additional margins depending on market conditions, contract-specific risks and other applicable requirements.

What is the initial margin and why does it matter?

Initial margin is the upfront collateral traders must deposit to take positions in commodity derivatives, serving as a buffer against potential market losses.

Since derivatives provide exposure to commodities without requiring payment of the full contract value, margin requirements help manage the risks of leveraged trading.

A higher initial margin requirement means traders must commit more capital to maintain the same exposure.

This can influence trading costs, available liquidity and the size of positions investors can take with a given amount of money.

What is Margin Period of Risk (MPOR)?

Margin Period of Risk (MPOR) is the period of potential market exposure considered by clearing corporations when assessing the risk of a trader defaulting on a position.

Under SEBI's revised framework, the minimum MPOR is two days for low- and medium-volatility commodities and three days for highly volatile contracts.

The longer period prescribed for highly volatile commodities reflects the possibility that prices could fluctuate more sharply while a defaulted position is being managed or closed.

While initial margin determines the minimum collateral requirement, MPOR provides the time-based risk parameter used in assessing potential exposure.

Does a higher margin protect traders from losses?

Not necessarily. Initial margin is a risk-management requirement and does not represent a limit on the losses a trader can incur.

For example, a 2% adverse movement in a commodity derivatives position worth Rs 1 lakh would translate into a loss of Rs 2,000, irrespective of whether the trader has deposited Rs 6,000 or Rs 10,000 as initial margin.

A higher margin requirement provides a larger collateral buffer but does not eliminate the possibility of losses exceeding the amount deposited. Traders may also face additional margin calls if prices move against their positions.

Will gold ETF investors be affected?

The revised framework applies to commodity derivatives and should not be confused with investments in conventional gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors purchasing gold ETF units through lump-sum investments or systematic investment plans (SIPs) are not subject to these commodity derivatives margin requirements merely because their investments track gold prices.

The revised 6%, 8% and 10% requirements should therefore not be interpreted as an additional charge on ordinary gold ETF investments.

When will the revised norms come into effect?

The new framework will become effective on December 1, 2026. SEBI has directed Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), including recognised clearing corporations, to put the necessary systems in place and make amendments to their relevant rules, regulations and bye-laws wherever required.

The institutions have also been asked to inform market participants about the revised provisions and publish the circular on their websites.

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