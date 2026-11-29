Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), which was arguably, the most anticipated video game of the decade, released on Nov. 19, and raked in close to $3.8 billion in Day 1 sales alone, not only beating out other games by a comfortable margin but also overshadowing big budget releases in the film realm, such as 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Avengers: Endgame, which holds the record for the the highest ever Day 1 sales on its opening day, made about $1.6 billion on its opening weekend, which was $2.2 billion less than GTA 6. However the film drew 133 million people to the theatre, which is three times that of GTA6's estimates, according to The New York Times.

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Avengers Endgame (2019) also had a lot of cultural relevance and audience investment before its release being seen as the swan song for Iron Man and Captain America, major characters that headlined the most successful films within the Marvel franchise. It was also a conclusion to the story that began in Avengers Infinity War (2018) which had set its own global opening weekend record of $640.5 million, broken by Endgame.

GTA 6 also had a similar hype surrounding its release, due to its lengthy development time and the 13- year gap between it and the release of its previous release. Developer Rockstar Games' previous main release was in 2018 with Red Dead Redemption II (RDR2). This spawned one of the most popular memes on social media where people would reference major and pivotal events taking place and joke about how it took place before GTA 6 was released.

Events referenced by this meme include the rise of AI technology and robotics, Brexit, US-Iran war, UK's Queen Elizabeth the Second passing away, the Covid-19 pandemic, seven different UK Prime Ministers, three different US Presidents, the release of the Epstein files and many more.

The video game title that held the top spot for highest Day 1 sales before GTA 6, was in fact its own predecessor Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5), releasing in 2013, to similar critical and commercial acclaim.

Despite there being a 13-year gap between the two, none of the games from other developers that released after it seemed to have broken this record until GTA 6. The game earned $3.79 billion in retail sales on the day it launched in contrast to the $1.2 billion for GTA V.t

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GTA 6 also saw the sale of more than 32 million copies (32.5 million) which were pre-ordered ahead of release, with 44.9 million units sold across its first four days per Alinea Analytics's estimates cited by The New York Times.

The game drew a peak concurrent live-stream audience of 7.9 million across Twitch, YouTube and Kick, while viewers collectively logged 364.5 million watch hours during its first 48 hours.

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