Play Station Gets Costly! PS5, PS5 Pro, Portal Prices To Increase From April — Check Details

Sony announced on Friday major price rise for PlayStation 5 (PS5), PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally. The decision was taken amid "continued pressures in the global economic landscape", according to an official statement from the company.

The new prices will come into effect on April 2, 2026. "We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide," said Isabelle Tomatis, vice president of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

As per the announcement, Sony has increased the price for standard PS5 from $549.99 to $649.99. The PS5 Digital Edition, meanwhile, will now cost $599.99 instead of $499.99 and the price for PlayStation 5 Pro has gone up from $749.99 to $899.99.

Apart from these, Sony has also increased the price of its PlayStation from $199.99 to $249.99.

The updated recommended retail prices for the PS5 consoles, effective Apr. 2, 2026, are as follows:

1. US

PS5 - $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition - $599.99

PS5 Pro - $899.99

2. UK

PS5 - £569.99

PS5 Digital Edition - £519.99

PS5 Pro - £789.99

3. Europe

PS5 - €649.99

PS5 Digital Edition - €599.99

PS5 Pro - €899.99

4. Japan

PS5 - ¥97,980

PS5 Digital Edition - ¥89,980

PS5 Pro - ¥137,980

On the other hand, the updated retail price for PlayStation Portal remote player, effective April 2, are:

US - $249.99

UK - £219.99

Europe - €249.99

Japan - ¥39,980

For all other territories, Sony has advised customers to check with their local retailer or direct.playstation.com where it is available.

This marks the second time in less than a year when Sony has announced a rise in prices for its PS5 consoles. In August last year, the company hiked prices by $50 for all three models.

Sony is not the only gaming console maker to have increased product prices in recent times. Microsoft last year hiked the prices for Xbox Series X / S consoles, Xbox controllers as well as a few new games.

Also, Nintendo increased the price of its original Switch from $299 to $339 after US President Donald Trump had imposed new tariffs.

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