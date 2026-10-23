Phone With 10,000mAh Battery? Vivo Y600 To Launch Soon: Specs, Features

Vivo is preparing to expand its Y series with the Vivo Y600, a smartphone that puts battery capacity at the centre of its pitch. The company has confirmed that the phone will launch in China on October 30, with preorders expected to begin on October 26. Its biggest highlight is a 10,000mAh battery, significantly larger than the batteries found in most mainstream smartphones. Vivo has yet to announce the phone's price or availability in other markets.



Vivo Y600 Battery, Features



The Vivo Y600 packs a 10,000mAh BlueVolt battery. Vivo has also highlighted a Guinness World Records achievement linked to the device, which completed a continuous livestream test lasting 32 hours and 37 minutes on August 11, 2026. The phone has a flat frame, a dual rear camera setup and two showcased colour options, blue and white. Its rear camera module features a 50 megapixel primary camera with an aspherical lens. Vivo has not yet disclosed the complete specifications of the Chinese model. The company has also not announced its RAM and storage configurations or charging speed.



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Vivo Y600 Expected Specifications



According to leaks, the Vivo Y600 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset and offer an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. These details have not been fully confirmed by Vivo for the Chinese variant. The phone is also linked to the Vivo S2 FE sold in India and the Vivo V80 Lite 5G available in Malaysia. Those devices share a model code, suggesting that the Y600 could use similar hardware. However, buyers should wait for Vivo to confirm whether the specifications are identical across markets.



For reference, the Vivo S2 FE features a 6.83 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Dimensity 7300e processor, a 50 megapixel rear camera and 44W wired charging. These specifications offer an indication of what the Y600 might offer, but they should not be treated as confirmed specifications for the Chinese model.



Vivo Y600 Price, Availability



Vivo will launch the Y600 in China on October 30, with preorders opening on October 26. The company has not announced the phone's price yet. It has also not confirmed whether the smartphone will be launched in India or other international markets. The pricing and availability details are expected to become clearer at the launch.



A 10,000mAh battery could appeal to users who prioritise long battery life over frequent charging. However, battery capacity alone does not determine how long a phone lasts in everyday use. The Vivo Y600's pricing, charging speed and real world performance will help establish whether its unusually large battery is a meaningful advantage for buyers.



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