Ishan Kishan Injury Opens Door For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Sitanshu Kotak Speaks

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could finally get an opportunity in India's playing XI for the second T20I against New Zealand that is scheduled to be played on Saturday.

The 15-year-old could get the opportunity after being left out of the entire T20I series against the West Indies and the opening match against the Kiwis.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressed the situation surrounding Ishan Kishan's injury while speaking to reporters on Friday, on the eve of the second T20I at Hagley Oval.

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Kotak revealed that the injury prompted the team management to promote india's vice-captain Tilak Varma and captain Shreyas Iyer in the batting order during the first match against New Zealand.

"There was a lot of speculation I have also seen, just because Ishan had a strain in his groin, the batting order was changed," Kotak told reporters, while also suggesting that he is "unlikely he will play tomorrow's match as well". The comment came before Ishan was officially ruled out of the 2nd T20I.

BCCI confirmed on Friday that Ishan has not been ruled out of the second T20I; the batting coach admitted that Sooryavanshi is a strong contender to replace the wicketkeeper-batter.

"If Ishan doesn't play, unless he recovers completely, which the medical team will advise, Vaibhav could definitely step in for him. He is one of the strongest contenders," he said.

Ishan generally bats at No. 3, but his fitness concerns led India to make changes in the batting order for the opening match. Sooryavanshi could be considered for that position if Ishan misses the second T20I, although Kotak did not confirm whether the teenager would feature in the playing XI.

Earlier, India captain Shreyas Iyer had dismissed suggestions that Sooryavanshi could be promoted to the opening slot. He pointed out that both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson had been scoring runs consistently, making changes at the top of the order difficult to justify.

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"So, if you see, when he is coming overseas, he will get a fair idea how to play on these particular wickets. Next time, whenever he comes under these conditions, he will be very well prepared. And he can also instruct the other team members, whoever comes here for the first time," Shreyas had noted, However, the situation that has now arisen might force him to change his stance.

With Ishan's unavailability confirmed, Sooryavanshi could have an opportunity to make his mark in the second T20I, depending on the team's final selection decision.

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