Newgen Software Q2 Results: Profit Rises 38% To Rs 87 Crore, Revenue Up 18%

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. reported a 38.3% quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 86.9 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 62.8 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue increased 18.4% to Rs 422 crore from Rs 357 crore in the preceding quarter.

Ebit rose to Rs 99.6 crore in the September quarter from Rs 46.7 crore in the June quarter. Ebit margin expanded to 23.6% from 13.1% over the same period, reflecting a significant improvement in operating profitability.

Newgen Software Approves Amalgamation Of Subsidiary

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Along with the financial results for the September quarter, Newgen Software's board approved a scheme of arrangement for the amalgamation of its wholly owned subsidiary, Newgen Computers Technologies Ltd., with and into the parent company.

The scheme has an appointed date of April 1, 2026. The proposed amalgamation is subject to the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, including those from the National Company Law Tribunal, shareholders, and creditors, wherever required.

Newgen Software Share Price

Newgen Software shares were trading at Rs 463 apiece on the NSE, down 2.37% from the previous close of Rs 475.80 after the company announced the quarter results.

Having said that, the stock has been under pressure over the past year, losing around 47.5% in the past year, and in 2026 itself, it has lost more than 43%.

Currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 21.6 times, with a market cap of Rs 6,618.9 crore.

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