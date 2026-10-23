Shree Cement Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 15%, Revenue Rises 24%

Shree Cement Ltd. reported a 15.1% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 262 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 309 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 23.8% to Rs 5,897 crore from Rs 4,761 crore during the period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or Ebitda, rose 4.3% to Rs 1,016 crore from Rs 974 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, Ebitda margin contracted to 17.2% from 20.5%.

Shree Cement Q2 Results: Key Highlights

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Net profit: Down 15.1% YoY to Rs 262 crore from Rs 309 crore.

Down 15.1% YoY to Rs 262 crore from Rs 309 crore. Revenue: Up 23.8% YoY to Rs 5,897 crore from Rs 4,761 crore .

Up 23.8% YoY to Rs 5,897 crore from Rs 4,761 crore Ebitda: Up 4.3% YoY to Rs 1,016 crore from Rs 974 crore.

Up 4.3% YoY to Rs 1,016 crore from Rs 974 crore. Ebitda margin: 17.2% versus 20.5% a year ago.

Shree Cement Share Price Performance

The shares declined around 23.21% over the past year, while in 2026 so far, the stock has declined 17.1%.

Currently, it is trading at Rs 22,485 apiece on the NSE, gaining around 0.7% from its previous close at Rs 22,330.

The current price-to-earnings multiple of the share is 49.2 times, and the market cap is Rs 81,127.6 crore.

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