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Shree Cement Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 15%, Revenue Rises 24%

Shree Cement's September quarter revenue rose 23.8% year-on-year to Rs 5,897 crore, while net profit fell 15.1% to Rs 262 crore. Ebitda margin contracted to 17.2% from 20.5% a year earlier.

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Shree Cement Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 15%, Revenue Rises 24%
Shree Cement Ltd. reported a 15.1% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 262 crore in the September quarter.
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  • Shree Cement's Q2 net profit fell 15.1% year-on-year to Rs 262 crore
  • Revenue rose 23.8% year-on-year to Rs 5,897 crore in the September quarter
  • Ebitda increased 4.3% to Rs 1,016 crore, but Ebitda margin dropped to 17.2%
What is the future growth outlook for Shree Cement?

Shree Cement Ltd. reported a 15.1% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 262 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 309 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 23.8% to Rs 5,897 crore from Rs 4,761 crore during the period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or Ebitda, rose 4.3% to Rs 1,016 crore from Rs 974 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, Ebitda margin contracted to 17.2% from 20.5%.

Shree Cement Q2 Results: Key Highlights

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  • Net profit: Down 15.1% YoY to Rs 262 crore from Rs 309 crore.
  • Revenue: Up 23.8% YoY to Rs 5,897 crore from Rs 4,761 crore.
  • Ebitda: Up 4.3% YoY to Rs 1,016 crore from Rs 974 crore.
  • Ebitda margin: 17.2% versus 20.5% a year ago.

Shree Cement Share Price Performance

The shares declined around 23.21% over the past year, while in 2026 so far, the stock has declined 17.1%.

Currently, it is trading at Rs 22,485 apiece on the NSE, gaining around 0.7% from its previous close at Rs 22,330.

The current price-to-earnings multiple of the share is 49.2 times, and the market cap is Rs 81,127.6 crore.

Also Read: Nifty 50 Nearing A Bottom? CLSA's Laurence Balanco Flags Key Levels

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