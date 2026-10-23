Shriram Finance Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 59% To Rs 3,677 Crore, Dividend Declared | Check Record Date

Shriram Finance announced July to September quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Friday, October 23. The NBFC's net profit rose 59.4% to Rs 3,677 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,307 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Net Interest Income (NII), which is the difference between the interest a bank earns from its lending activities stood at Rs 8,661 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 8,179 crore. The net interest margin stood at 9.52% for the quarter against the estimate of 9.63%. Meanhwile, gross NPA was at 4.65% vs 4.57% YoY, while net NPA stood at 2.31% compared to 2.49% in the same quarter previous year.

In addition to quarterly results, Shriram Finance declared dividend of Rs 6.5 per share for fiscal 2027. The company ina n exchange filing said announced that "interim dividend of 325% i.e. Rs.6.50 per equity share of face value Rs.2/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2026-27."

The NBFC has set October 29 as the record date for the dividend payout.

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Separately, the board approved issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures or subordinated debentures on private placement basis for the purpose of business on private placement basis up to Rs 35,000 crore. The Postal Ballot Notice will be filed by the Company with stock exchanges shortly. Further it appointed Panakala Raju M as a Chief Software Officer of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, Shriram Finance's net profit rose 59.8% year on year to Rs 3,445 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 2,156 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit rose 14.3% from Rs 3,014 crore in the preceding quarter. Net interest income increased 33.7% to Rs 8,056 crore from Rs 6,026 crore a year earlier and rose 16.8% sequentially from Rs 6,899 crore. Net interest margin expanded to 9.04% from 8.11% a year earlier and 8.61% in the March quarter.

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